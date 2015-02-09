Eloy keeps on raking for Knights

Jimenez did just that Friday night, collecting three more hits and an RBI in Triple-A Charlotte's 6-4 loss to Durham at BB&T Ballpark. It was the fifth multi-hit effort in his last seven contests.

At this point, any adjectives and superlatives used to describe Eloy Jimenez's prowess at the plate might seem superfluous. But the top White Sox prospect consistently displays the talent that makes him one of the Minor Leagues' most feared and elite hitters.

"The key for me in Charlotte has been being patient, calm, swinging at pitches in the strike zone and keeping my confidence," Jimenez told MLB.com on Thursday. "I have been working hard on my defense, same as with my offense. I'm trying to be more patient at home plate, trying to get some more walks."

In 28 games since a promotion from Double-A Birmingham, Jimenez has stepped up his game with a .387/.431/.698 slash line, 17 extra-base hits and 18 RBIs. Sticking with his patient approach, MLB.com's No. 3 overall prospect has drawn eight walks while striking out 12 times. Despite a 13-day stint on the disabled list last month, Jimenez flourished in July as he hit .435 with a 1.293 OPS in 16 contests.

Although he closed the month with an 0-for-5 game against Norfolk, the 21-year-old got to work quickly in his first contest in August. Jimenez fell behind, 1-2, in the first inning against starter Ryan Weber but smoked the next offering deep to center for a two-out double.

The outfielder delivered two innings later, dunking Weber's first pitch into center for an RBI single. Jimenez cracked another single to center in the fifth, chasing Weber. It was the native of the Dominican Republic's eighth game with at least three hits since arriving in the International League on June 21.

Across the two levels, Jimenez ranks ninth among full-season players with a .341 average, adding 18 homers and 60 RBIs.

"I've had the same goals since I started playing: just try to get better every day. In all the aspects of the game, try to improve," Jimenez said. "It has been the same approach for me since I started playing. I did the same thing in Double-A in the beginning of the season, and I'm just keeping the work going in Charlotte."

For Durham, Micah Johnson belted two solo dingers, while Rays No. 25 prospect Nick Ciuffo and Andrew Velazquez also went yard.