White Sox righty Dunning may need surgery

The sixth-ranked White Sox prospect will meet with Dr. James Andrews on Monday in Florida to determine whether he needs surgery to address an elbow sprain suffered in 2018. The injury cost Dunning the final two-plus months of the season, and perhaps much longer now. Andrews is a renowned specialist in Tommy John surgery, and all treatment options are currently on the table, Chicago general manager Rick Hahn told MLB.com on Wednesday .

Dane Dunning avoided going under the knife last year , but he may not be so lucky this time around.

Video: Dane Dunning K's 10th

"There's only so many things we can control," White Sox manager Rick Renteria told reporters. "He's trying to control everything he can, and again he'll be seen, reevaluated and then we will know where he's at."

Baseball's No. 80 overall prospect threw a few side sessions and participated in Instructional League during the fall, but entered Spring Training healthy enough to begin a throwing program. Forearm soreness caused a setback early in camp, but the right-hander recovered to the point he resumed the program until this week.

"He progressed through his throwing program, felt a little discomfort at some point, so we immediately shut it down," Hahn said.

The 24-year-old began last season with Class A Advanced Winston-Salem, where he allowed seven earned runs over four starts (24 1/3 innings) and was quickly promoted to Double-A Birmingham. There, Dunning made 11 starts, going 5-2 with a 2.76 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 62 innings. He last pitched in a game on June 23,

The 6-foot-4 hurler is a University of Florida product and was the Nationals' first round Draft pick in 2016 before being traded to the White Sox that December as part of the Adam Eaton deal.