Seise garners second pro four-hit game

Texas' No. 8 prospect posted his first four-hit night in the Northwest League, singling four times and driving in a run as Class A Short Season Spokane held off Tri-City, 8-7.

Chris Seise didn't expect to find himself in Spokane by the end of his debut season in professional baseball, but with nights like Wednesday, he's showing why he's there.

Selected with the 29th overall pick in the June First-Year Player Draft, Seise headed to the Rookie-level Arizona League to make his pro debut on a complex-based circuit. There, the 18-year-old adapted quickly. Seise amassed six multi-hit games in his first nine contests and posted a .336/.395/.509 slash line in 27 games.

Rather than have the shortstop finish off his first year further mastering a level he'd already conquered, the Rangers decided to challenge Seise with a promotion to the Northwest League.

"It was actually surprising to me because I didn't think that I was going to get called up. I thought (the Rangers) would just let me finish the season over there in the AZL," Seise told The Spokesman-Review earlier this month. "I was really excited."

The acclimation to short-season ball hadn't gone quite as smoothly. Entering Wednesday night, Seise batted .157 hitter with a .386 OPS, hitless in his last three games. After a groundout in his first at-bat against the Dust Devils, the Florida prep product took off. Seise bounced a single to center field in the third inning and beat out an RBI single to short in the fourth. He added a line-drive knock to center in the sixth and a grounder through the right side in the eighth.

It marked Seise's second four-hit night as a professional, matching his total from July 4 against the AZL Royals.

Seise helped Spokane build an early lead. After surrendering four runs in the top of the first, the Indians responded with three in the second and three more in the fourth. Seise drove in the final run of the rally that gave Spokane the lead for good. Wednesday's showing was his fourth multi-hit game in the Northwest League and his first since back-to-back two-hit nights on Aug. 15-16. It boosted his slash line to .200/.238/.227 and snapped an 0-for-14 skid.

Spokane got some pop from down in its order in the victory. Curtis Terry, the seventh hitter in the Indians lineup, powered a three-run homer in the second. One spot ahead of him, Austin O'Banion cranked a solo shot in the fourth.

