Greene bags four hits in wild Mustangs win

The second-ranked Cincinnati prospect went 4-for-7 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Rookie-level Billings' 17-14, 12-inning slugfest win over Idaho Falls. He was one of four Mustangs and seven total players to collect three or more hits in the marathon that lasted exactly five hours.

After Monday night's performance, 2017's second overall Draft pick Hunter Greene has logged as many extra-base hits as he has games played.

Greene, signed out of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California as a two-way player, was shut down as a pitcher in April to preserve his young arm, which produces triple-digit heat and a promising slider. In the beginning of July, the Reds signed him with a $7.23 million bonus. On Aug. 8, two days after he turned 18, he debuted as a designated hitter in the Pioneer League with a two-run triple.

"It was awesome -- getting up there and being able to hear such great fans cheering me on and motivating me and helping me out and giving me support while I was up there," MLB.com's No. 21 overall prospect said in a statement after that game. "Hearing all their voices was really cool."

In his next action, Friday night's loss at Ogden, he went 0-for-3. He sat from then until Monday, when the right-handed hitter got things started with a first-inning double to left field off Kansas City 15th-rounder Robert Garcia. He took the southpaw to left again in the fifth -- this time for a single.

One inning later, he socked an opposite-field RBI two-bagger off right-hander Geoffrey Bramblett.

After grounding out in the eighth and ninth, he came through with a two-out single to left against righty Danny Hrbek in the 11th. He was replaced by pinch-hitter Pabel Manzanero in the 12th.

Miles Gordon, a Canadian-born 2015 fourth-rounder, also went 4-for-7 for the Mustangs. He plated four, scored three times, doubled twice and fell a homer shy of the cycle.

The Chukars' Brewer Hicklen also missed the cycle by a homer, going 4-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Darrell Miller was a triple short of the feat, finishing 4-for-5 with three runs scored, two RBIs and two walks.