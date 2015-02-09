Lookouts' Isabel stays hot with two homers

Ibandel Isabel smacked two more homers and drove in three runs as Chattanooga collected 11 hits in a 6-4 triumph over Biloxi at AT&T Field. It was the Lookouts' fourth straight victory and fifth in seven games.

To say it's been a roller-coaster first month for Double-A Chattanooga would be an understatement. The Lookouts dropped six of their first 10 games and split the last 10 heading into Saturday.

Gameday box score

The Lookouts jumped on rehabbing Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta in the bottom of the first inning. Narciso Crook singled to left field and, two batters later, Isabel lined an 0-1 pitch over the left-field wall for a 2-0 lead.

The 23-year-old first baseman greeted Brewers No. 12 prospect Braden Webb rudely in the sixth, sending his first pitch over the wall in center to make it 5-2. It was his fourth homer in his last four games and seventh of the season, giving him sole possession of the Southern League lead.

Last year, the native of the Dominican Republic shared the Minor League lead with 36 homers, all but one coming with Class A Advanced Daytona.

2019 MiLB include

Crook, Reds No. 10 prospect Jose Siri and 29th-ranked Alfredo Rodriguez had two hits apiece for the Lookouts, with Rodriguez stealing a base and scoring twice. Taylor Trammell, MLB.com's No. 15 overall prospect, contributed an RBI single.

Rob Wooten (1-1) earned the win for Chattanooga, allowing two runs -- one earned on four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over six innings. Alex Powers picked up his first save, fanning two and working around a walk in the ninth.

Peralta (0-1) yielded three runs on four hits and a walk with seven punchouts in 4 2/3 innings. Trent Grisham and Bruce Caldwell homered for Biloxi.