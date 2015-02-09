Reds invite Lodolo, India to big league camp

The Top 100 prospects earned their first invitations to Major League Spring Training next month, the team announced Friday. Cincinnati invited 14 other non-roster players to its big league camp in Goodyear, Arizona.

Nick Lodolo and Jonathan India both have had solid starts to their careers since being selected in the first round of the Draft in back-to-back years. Now they're sharing the chance to showcase their skills on the top stage for the first time.

Lodolo dazzled in his first taste of professional ball last year, logging a 2.45 ERA across two levels after being selected seventh overall in the Draft. The Reds' No. 2 prospect began the summer with Rookie Advanced Billings, where he allowed three earned runs in six starts and struck out 21 batters over 11 1/3 innings. He finished the year by making two starts for Class A Dayton, yielding two runs while fanning nine over seven innings.

Video: Lookouts' India gloves it

India, the club's third-ranked prospect, also saw time at two levels last season. He opened with Class A Advanced Daytona, putting together a .256/.346/.410 line with eight homers and 50 runs scored in 87 games. The 23-year-old was promoted in July to Double-A Chattanooga, where he hit .270/.414/.378 with three big flies and 24 runs over 34 contests.

Lodolo's performance earned him an honorable mention on MiLB.com's Reds Organization All-Star team. The TCU product could've done more damage, if not for the fact that the team shut him down on Aug. 1 after he reached his innings limit.

Shortstop and Reds No. 9 prospect Jose Garcia batted .280/.343/.436 with 55 RBIs and 58 runs scored in 104 games with Daytona to earn an invitation, while right-hander and No. 11 prospect Vladimir Gutierrez got a nod after going 6-11 with a 6.04 ERA in 27 starts for Triple-A Louisville. Outfielder and 16th-ranked Stuart Fairchild earned an invitation after hitting .264/.352/.441 with 12 homers for Daytona and Chattanooga, and shortstop Alfredo Rodriguez (No. 18) made the cut after posting a .267/.314/.327 slash line with 55 runs scored for Chattanooga and Louisville.

The other non-roster players invited to big league camp were right-handers R.J. Alaniz, David Carpenter, Alex Powers and Tyler Thornburg, left-hander Brooks Raley, catchers Chris Okey and Francisco Pena, infielders Christian Colon and Matt Davidson and outfielder Boog Powell.