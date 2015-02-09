Heatherly gets on track for Greeneville

Heatherly allowed one hit and one walk while matching his career high with eight strikeouts as Rookie-level Greeneville rolled to an 8-1 win over Danville at Dan Daniel Memorial Park. It marked the first victory on the southpaw's ledger since Aug. 20, 2017 when he was pitching in the Arizona League.

Jacob Heatherly's first eight starts of the season had produced a mixed bag of results. But on Friday, the Reds' No. 19 prospect found a groove.

After allowing two runs and nine baserunners over four innings in his last outing at Bristol, the 20-year-old reestablished his command by throwing 51 of 81 pitches for strikes, per Greeneville broadcaster Justin Rocke.

Things got off to an inauspicious start, however, as Heatherly walked Braves leadoff man Nicholas Shumpert and balked him to second. The left-hander kept his cool, getting Luis Mejia to ground out to second before catching Brett Langhorne and Justin Smith looking at third strikes.

Heatherly allowed just two more baserunners for the evening. Carlos Baerga Jr. whacked a two-out double in the second and Ricardo Rodriguez was plunked with two outs in the fourth. The lefty retired 10 of the final 11 hitters he faced.

With the outing, Heatherly completed at least five innings for the second time this season and for the fourth instance overall since being taken in the third round of last year's Draft. He also lowered his season ERA (6.46) by over a run while improving to 1-4.

Miguel Hernandez went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, while Claudio Finol collected two hits and drove in two runs to lead the Greeneville offense.