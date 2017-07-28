Siri ties second-longest Midwest League streak

Cincinnati's No. 24 prospect singled in the fourth inning to extend his run to 32 straight games in Class A Dayton's 8-7 loss to Lansing on Thursday at Cooley Law School Stadium. In the process, the 22-year-old outfield prospect matched Robert Fick's streak in 1997 with West Michigan for the second-longest run in Midwest League history.

Siri also moved to within three games of Tony Toups' all-time Midwest League record, set in 1977 with Waterloo. The 2012 international signee's run is the longest in the Minor Leagues this season. He has hit .357 (51-for-143) over that span to raise his average from .260 on June 18 to .298 while moving into the top 10 in batting on the circuit.

A day after reaching 31 games in dramatic fashion with a home run on the first pitch of the game, Siri grounded out to shortstop in the first inning. He lined out to center field in the second.

With two outs in the fourth and Shane Mardirosian on first base, Siri lined the first pitch from Osman Gutierrez into left for a single, Mardirosian was erased at third on the play by Nick Sinay to end the frame.

After being intentionally walked in the sixth, Siri grounded out sharply to short in the eighth. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect also showed off his defensive ability in the sixth when he nailed Ridge Smith at the plate after Yeltsin Gudino's two-out single to center.

"He's been great in all aspects of the game," Dragons manager Luis Bolivar told the Dayton Daily News on Monday. "Running, hitting, defensively in the outfield running down balls. He's a guy that basically has all the tools. It shows his ability, and it's nice to see that he can show everybody what he's got. He's getting better and better every day."

Hector Vargas doubled, singled, scored three runs and collected two RBIs, while Mardirosian plated two for Dayton.

Gutierrez (3-8) gave up five runs -- two earned -- on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts over five frames for Lansing.

No. 24 Blue Jays prospect Joshua Palacios went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs for the Lugnuts.

Dragons starter Alex Webb (0-2) surrendered seven runs on nine hits and three walks over three innings.