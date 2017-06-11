Senzel fuels Tortugas with four extra-base hits

The Reds' top prospect tripled, doubled three times and drove in four runs Saturday night, leading Class A Advanced Daytona to a 13-5 romp over Palm Beach at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Nick Senzel was the second overall pick in last year's Draft for a reason. Florida State League pitchers are getting and up close and personal look why. And it hasn't been a pretty sight.

Senzel also scored four runs while recording the third four-hit game of his year-old Minor League career. The third baseman has driven in at least one run in six consecutive games, totaling 11 RBIs. He has 30 RBIs in 57 games after plating four in his first 24 contests of the season.

"I'm not trying to do too much. Basically, I'm simplifying things at the plate," MLB.com's No. 20 overall prospect said. "I'm up there in RBI situations, trying to have good at-bats instead of strictly focusing on getting the runs in. Hopefully, good things come from that. And lately, they have."

After grounding out in his first at-bat, Senzel got his extra-base hit stroke going in the third inning. He delivered an RBI double to right field and scored on Reydel Medina's double play groundout. Senzel plated two more runs with a double to center in the fourth and scored on Chad Tromp's single. He tripled to right and scored again in the sixth, then stroked another RBI double to right in the eighth for his first four-hit game since Sept. 3 with Class A Dayton.

"I've been having good at-bats and taking what the pitchers are giving me," said the University of Tennessee product, who has four career four-RBI games. "I feel like I've been doing a better job of that and being more patient but also more aggressive when it's called for. When I do those things, I make things a lot easier on myself."

Senzel's 24 doubles are one behind Class A West Michigan's Blaise Salter for the Minor League lead, and he's hit safely in seven straight games and 10 of his last 11.

Reds No. 12 prospect Shed Long singled twice, walked and scored three times, while Tromp went 4-for-4 and matched his season high with three RBIs for the Tortugas.

"It's a great feeling to have such talented hitters around you in the lineup," Senzel said. "With guys like Shed and [No. 24 prospect Gavin LaValley] up there, good things are going to happen. They're all such good hitters that you know if one doesn't get the job done, someone else will. We feed off each other and have a friendly competition between us that helps throughout the season.

"It's just so exciting for me to play a full season. We're playing pretty much every day and it's a joy and so much fun to take the field with teammates you know and have grown close to. There's no better feeling."

Cardinals No. 15 prospect Randy Arozarena homered for the second straight game for Palm Beach. Jose Godoy also went deep and drove in a season-high four runs.