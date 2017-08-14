Senzel strikes again for Blue Wahoos

As unlikely as it might have seemed at the time, it doesn't necessarily feel that way anymore -- even if his manager says there's no rush.

Following a strong professional debut last summer, Nick Senzel mused how he wanted to play in the big leagues at some point during his first full season this year.

Senzel recorded his second multi-homer effort in four games Sunday as Double-A Pensacola rolled past Mobile, 11-2, at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The Reds' top prospect drove in three runs and collected three hits for the third time in less than a week. He's 9-for-16 with seven RBIs and six runs scored in the first three games of the series with the BayBears.

"He just has consistently quality at-bats and very good balance," Blue Wahoos manager Pat Kelly said. "He's very short to the ball and takes what the pitchers give him. I think he's got an excellent idea of what he wants to do [up at the plate] but also what the pitchers are trying to do to him. He's not afraid to hit the ball the other way if they go off-speed on him; and if they elevate a pitch or hang one, he's going to hit it out of the yard.

"It's just really nice to see someone go about their craft like he does. He's a student of the game and a student of hitting, and it shows."

MLB.com's No. 11 overall prospect ignited the Pensacola offense with a solo shot to left field in the bottom of the first inning. Batting with two runners on in the third, Senzel stroked an RBI single to left, then drilled his second long ball of the game to center field in the fifth. It was his ninth homer with the Blue Wahoos and the second time he's gone deep twice in one game. Senzel left the yard twice against the BayBears on Thursday.

"The power is coming naturally at this point. He's not doing anything differently than before," Kelly said. "He's just a good hitter who's hitting the ball hard. When you do that and elevate them, they're going to get out. This isn't an easy league or park to hit home runs in, so it's impressive to see the power he's starting to show."

A groundout and a strikeout ended his bid for a fourth hit, but the third baseman has been on a tear since his promotion to Double-A. After going 3-for-20 in his first six Southern League games, Senzel has hit .377 with nine homers and 31 RBIs in 40 games for the Blue Wahoos. Overall, the Atlanta native has a .325/.385/.522 slash line with 55 extra-base hits and 62 RBIs in 109 games.

Even with such impressive numbers, Kelly doesn't foresee a trip to Cincinnati in Senzel's future. At least not yet.

"I would be very surprised. It's his first full year and I don't know that there's a rush to get him to the big leagues," the skipper said. "There's something to be learned at every level. Believe it or not, he does occasionally make outs in this league. There are things he needs to work on, but he gets better and better every day.

"I think this league is a really good challenge for him. There are some tremendous arms in this league, some good power arms. When you play five-game series like we do, clubs get a good look at you by the fourth or fifth game. They make adjustments, which forces you to make them back. That's all part of getting ready to play in the Majors. But that's one of the more impressive things about him. He recognizes what other clubs are trying to do and he counters that."

Aristides Aquino also went deep twice and drove in three runs, giving the sixth-ranked Reds prospect three homers in his last two games and a team-high 15 for the season. No. 28 prospect Blake Trahan added a solo shot for Pensacola, which had dropped the first three games of the series.

Angels No. 11 prospect Taylor Ward, No. 19 prospect Brennon Lund and Zach Houchins had three hits apiece for the BayBears.