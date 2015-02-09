Trammell busts loose for Scottsdale

The Reds No. 3 prospect delivered a go-ahead single in the 11th inning to lead the Scorpions to a 9-7 victory over the Saguaros at Surprise Stadium on Saturday. Trammell doubled, singled three times and drove in two runs in his eighth Arizona Fall League contest.

After swinging a hot bat throughout the day, there was no one better to deliver in extras than Taylor Trammell.

MLB.com's No. 17 overall prospect came into the day with a .250 fall league average but was on the upswing with hits in three straight games. Following that trend, Trammell came through in the first inning with a two-strike double into right field against No. 26 Royals prospect Scott Blewett. Two innings later against the Surprise starter, the outfielder banged a single back up the middle.

In the seventh against reliever Matt Eckelman (Pirates), Trammell beat out an infield single to score No. 8 Reds prospect Shed Long. The pair proved to be critical again in the 11th as Trammell brought in Long with a decisive single to center.

Through eight contests, Trammell is hitting .294 with a .715 OPS.

Third-ranked Mets prospect Peter Alonso belted his third home run of the AFL while Darick Hall (Phillies) collected his second. Austin Listi (Phillies) rounded out the Scorpions offense with three hits and two runs scored.

For Surprise, fifth-ranked Pirates prospect Cole Tucker went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs and Andy Young (Cardinals) collected his first home run of the fall slate.

In other AFL action:

Javelinas 6, Rafters 5

Top Brewers prospect Keston Hiura led Peoria's offense with a single and an RBI double to left in the third inning that capped Javelina's scoring and helped the club improve to 7-3. No. 9 Rays prospect Lucius Fox singled, walked twice, knocked in a run and scored twice. No. 25 Padres prospect Hudson Potts laced a two-run double, and Milwaukee's No. 19 prospect Trent Grisham added an RBI as part of a five-run second. No. 9 Mariners prospect Wyatt Mills and Atlanta's 12th-ranked prospect Kyle Muller each tossed a scoreless frame of relief. D-backs No. 5 prospect Daulton Varsho led all Salt River batters with two hits and a run scored. Arizona's ninth-ranked prospect Drew Ellis and No. 18 Twins prospect Travis Blankenhorn each provided a two-run double, and second-ranked Nationals prospect Carter Kieboom chipped in a hit and an RBI. Gameday box score

Solar Sox 11, Desert Dogs 8

A solo shot from Cubs No. 6 prospect Nico Hoerner jump-started a four-run sixth to give Mesa enough room to withstand a late Glendale rally. Hoerner also tripled and walked, driving in three runs and scoring twice to boost his fall average to .286. Tigers No. 8 prospect Daz Cameron added to the Solar Sox offense with three hits -- including a double -- and a walk in four at-bats with an RBI and three runs scored, and fourth-ranked Angels prospect Jahmai Jones drove in three runs on a pair of singles. Indians No. 6 prospect Yu Chang had a scary end to an otherwise brilliant day at the plate after being hit by a Sandy Baez (Tigers No. 26) pitch in his final plate appearance in the ninth. Chang stayed in the game, finishing with two doubles and a single to drive in a run and score once. Orioles No. 12 prospect Ryan McKenna tripled twice, scored twice and collected two RBIs for Glendale. Gameday box score