Lookouts' Santillan silences Smokies

Cincinnati's No. 5 prospect scattered three hits and two walks across six scoreless innings, striking out five, before Double-A Chattanooga walked off with a 4-1, 10-inning triumph over Tennessee on Friday night at AT&T Field.

Tony Santillan, the Reds' reigning Minor League Pitcher of the Year, is still seeking his first win of the season. But it's not for lack of effort.

Gameday box score

The 2015 second-round pick worked out of a two-out jam in the opening frame. After issuing back-to-back walks, he got Christian Donahue to fly to right field, then stranded single runners in the second, third and fifth innings.

Projected as a frontline starter at the next level, Santillan retired 11 of the final 12 batters he faced, fanning four. He threw 58 of 88 pitches for strikes in his longest scoreless outing of the season, dropping his ERA to 3.34.

"I was feeling good before the game, but you have to translate it from the bullpen to when batters step in," he said. "I had to be aggressive and do what I do. I had confidence in everything, it didn't matter who was hitting or the count. I just took advantage and went with it."

The 22-year-old right-hander split last season between Class A Advanced Daytona and Double-A Pensacola, going 10-7 with a 3.08 ERA and 134 strikeouts against 38 walks over 149 innings.

Winless through seven starts, the Fort Worth, Texas, native noted, "Baseball is an interesting game. At the end of the day, I'm going to do my job -- win or not. Every day is a new day. Good or bad, there is something to work on to keep moving up the ladder."

Santillan exited a scoreless tie and the game was deadlocked, 1-1, in the 10th. With a designated runner at second base, Reds No. 29 prospect Alfredo Rodriguez was intentionally walked with one out to set up a potential double play. Reliever Scott Effross (0-2) got ahead, 0-1, before 10th-ranked Jose Siri smacked a three-run homer over the right field wall.

"We've all seen some crazy things -- it's baseball," Santillan said. "I'll stick to the routine, get my work in. Every five days I go to the mound, it's to give my teammates a chance [to win].

2019 MiLB include

"We have a great staff here. Danny [Darwin, the Lookouts pitching coach] had a nice career. I have to listen and go off what he says. PK [manager Pat Kelly], he played in the Majors. He has helped along the way and gives advice. I have to trust the process."

Juan Martinez (2-0) picked up the win after allowing a walk in a scoreless inning.

Brantley Bell was 2-for-3 with a run scored for the Lookouts.

Cubs No. 29 prospect Jhonny Pereda doubled, singled and drove in a run for Tennessee, while Luis Vazquez also had a pair of hits.