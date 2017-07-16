Louisville's Mahle earns first Triple-A win

In his fourth start with Louisville, the Reds' No. 8 prospect allowed one hit and struck out seven over six innings of a 2-0 victory over Indianapolis on Saturday. He also walked three after coming off the shortest start of his five-year Minor League career on July 7, when he lasted 1 1/3 innings in a loss to Charlotte.

After a dominant first half highlighted by a gem with Double-A Pensacola, it took some time for Tyler Mahle to get adjusted to the competition level in Triple-A.

Gameday box score

Mahle (1-3) had difficulty with control early as he had to work around three walks in the first two frames. In the third, he began to look more like the pitcher who put up a 1.59 ERA and 0.87 WHIP in 85 innings with the Blue Wahoos.

Video: Bats' Mahle ends sixth with a K

The 2013 seventh-round pick posted a clean third and pitched around an error by shortstop Zach Vincej in the fourth and one by center fielder Darnell Sweeney in the next frame to get through five hitless innings. On April 22, the 22-year-old threw the first nine-inning perfect game in the Southern League since 1970.

Include - Html: MiLB include

Mahle's bid for another no-hitter ended with a one-out single by Elias Diaz in the sixth. The blemish didn't unravel Mahle, who got Joey Terdoslavich to fly out and struck out Eric Wood to end his night. The Newport Beach, California, native threw 68 of 100 pitches for strikes.

Mahle has produced a 3.54 ERA and 1.33 WHIP and has struck out 23 in 20 1/3 innings with Louisville. He has fanned 110 in 105 1/3 innings across two levels this season.

Lisalverto Bonilla surrendered one hit and struck out three over the final three innings to notch his first save of the season for the Bats.

Clay Holmes, Pittsburgh's No. 18 prospect, yielded a run on three hits with three strikeouts in six innings for Indianapolis.