Schmidt stellar in long relief in Thunder rally

The fifth-ranked Yankees prospect provided six strong frames of relief -- allowing an unearned run on a pair of hits and a walk while fanning four -- as Double-A Trenton rallied to a 4-3 victory over Reading in Game 1 of the best-of-5 Eastern League semifinals at FirstEnergy Stadium.

And on Wednesday he got it -- albeit a little later than he initially believed -- and made the most of his Double-A postseason debut.

Clarke Schmidt only made three starts with the Thunder since his promotion on Aug. 15, but that didn't hinder the 23-year-old from wanting the ball when the playoffs began.

Video: Trenton's Schmidt closes out Game 1

"It was a lot of fun," Schmidt said. "I knew the stakes were high, but I like the big environments, pressure situations. I've always thrived on that. So for me to be able to throw in this game and put up zeros was a blessing.

"I live for these big games, the brighter the lights the better. It was a lot of fun, the adrenline was flowing and to settle down there and post those zeros and give my team a chance -- I completed my goal for sure."

Schmidt (1-0) entered the game in the fourth inning after rehabbing left-hander Jordan Montgomery rolled through the first two innings -- striking out four -- before allowing a pair of runs in the third and behind lifted after throwing 44 pitches -- 33 for strikes.

"I was supposed to be the starter and then yesterday afternoon they told me [Montgomery] was coming down so I was going to piggy back him and to get ready to come of the pen," he said. "So it was definitely a new thing for me, I had to change my warm up a little, figure out when the best time to get hot was ... but I think I handled it pretty well. My job was to just go out there and get outs and that's what I did so I was thankful for that."

Gameday box score

The 23-year-old right-hander allowed a leadoff walk to No. 28 Phillies prospect Cornelius Randolph before getting 14th-ranked Nick Matton to ground into a fielder's choice to second. A wild pickoff attempt moved Matton to second and a balk advanced him to third before No. 22 prospect Arquimedes Gamboa lifted a sacrifice fly to deep left field to plate the Fightin Phils' third run. Henri Lartigue hammered a base hit off the glove of first baseman Chris Gittens, but was caught stealing by Kellin Deglan to end the frame, and Schmidt settled in from there.

"Early on I really didn't have anything going," he said. "I was just spraying the ball everywhere and couldn't really find the strike zone. But then I made some adjustments and stayed within myself. I threw a lot of breaking balls early on but then found my fastball and worked that in to keep guys off balance and that seemed to work well for me. My fastball had a ton of life tonight -- it was just jumping out of my hand. So I was able to bounce back, get some quick outs and that's something that I'm thankful for."

The 2017 first-rounder faced the minimum the rest of the way -- thanks to a 3-6 double play to end the sixth -- and threw 45 of his 74 pitches for strikes. He needed 12 pitches or fewer to navigate through four of his final five frames.

Alexander Palma put Trenton on the board with a sacrifice fly in the sixth, and the Thunder stormed all the way back with a three-run eighth. Ben Ruta punched an RBI single back up the middle, Palma grounded into an RBI fielder's choice and Kyle Holder worked a four-pitch walk with the bases loaded.

Complete postseason coverage

Philadelphia's fourth-ranked prospect Spencer Howard allowed a run on two hits and a pair of walks while whiffing a career-best 12 over seven innings. The right-hander did not factor into the decision. Left-hander Jeff Singer (0-1) yielded three runs on two hits and a walk over one-third of a frame.

In other Eastern League playoff action:

Baysox 5, Senators 3

Baltimore's No. 5 prospect Yusniel Diaz pulled Bowie even with a solo jack in the sixth inning and 13th-ranked Ryan McKenna capped a three-run eighth with an RBI single to left in the semifinal series opening victory for the Baysox. McKenna finished with a pair of hits, two walks and scored. Preston Palmeiro tripled, singled, drove in a run and scored. Second-ranked Washington prospect Luis Garcia and No. 18 Tres Barrera drove in runs for Harrisburg. Gameday box score