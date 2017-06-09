RubberDucks' Mejia mashes two homers again

After going deep twice and setting a career high with six RBIs in the opener of Double-A Akron's doubleheader against Portland on Wednesday, Mejia took to the air again against the Sea Dogs on Thursday. Cleveland's No. 2 prospect homered twice again and drove in three runs in the RubberDucks' 14-8 loss.

Two days ago, Francisco Mejia had never registered a multi-homer game in his five-year Minor League career. Now he has two.

On Wednesday, Mejia was retired in his first at-bat before reaching the next five times he came to the plate. On Thursday, the switch-hitting catcher got going early, taking a 1-1 pitch from right-hander Kevin McAvoy over the wall in right-center field for a solo shot in the first inning to open the scoring.

The 21-year-old lined out to second in the third and struck out swinging to lead off the sixth against McAvoy before grounding out to first in the seventh against right-hander Jacob Dahlstrand, and the Sea Dogs entered the eighth with a 5-3 lead.

Akron took a 6-5 lead against Dahlstrand to prompt a visit to the mound ahead of Mejia's fifth at-bat. With Indians No. 17 prospect Tyler Krieger on second after a two-out, two-run double, Mejia took the right-hander's first pitch deep to right-center for his second homer of the game.

Portland rebounded against righty Leandro Linares (0-2) in the bottom of the inning, scoring nine runs -- highlighted by three-run homers by Tzu-Wei Lin and Deiner Lopez.

But Mejia continues to impress as the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Dominican Republic native has his slash line up to .346/.391/.588 with seven homers and 24 RBIs in 35 games. Those numbers parallel his breakout 2016 season, but come with a power boost -- Mejia is four long balls shy of matching his 2016 total across two levels, and his slugging percentage has jumped 74 points to .588.

"The young man never takes any shortcuts," Akron hitting coach Johnny Narron told MiLB.com Wednesday. "He's always in the cage every single day and he always wants to learn. He's very committed to making the big leagues, and he's putting in the work he needs to be doing every single day to get it done."

Indians No. 10 prospect Yu-Cheng Chang went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs, and fourth-ranked Bobby Bradley added two hits and a run.

Lin and Lopez registered three hits apiece, while Jeremy Barfield and Red Sox No. 9 prospect Nick Longhi both doubled twice for Portland. Boston's top prospect, Rafael Devers, went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Dahlstrand (5-1) picked up the win after despite giving five runs on six hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings.