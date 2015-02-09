Mejia breaks out at plate for Clippers

"It's all about him getting good pitches to hit in the zone," Columbus manager Chris Tremie said. "I think he had a good approach tonight."

On Friday, the top Indians prospect cracked his first homer in more than two weeks and added two more hits, helping Triple-A Columbus to a 7-5 victory over Charlotte at Huntington Park. Mejia doubled, singled and was hit by a pitch, recording season highs with four RBIs and three runs scored.

MLB.com's No. 11 overall prospect veered a bit off course in the first month of the season after a brilliant showing in Arizona Fall League. He finished fourth in the prospect-laden circuit with a .365 average (23-for-63), collecting three extra-base hits and 12 runs scored. Mejia followed with an even better showing in the Cactus League, going 8-for-19 (.421) with two homers and two doubles in 11 games in his second big league Spring Training.

The 22-year-old catcher had a difficult April, with Friday's performance boosting his batting average 23 points to .198. He had been mired in a 1-for-16 skid, with his last extra-base hit coming on April 21.

Mejia was plunked by Charlotte starter Dylan Covey in the first inning, then took the right-hander deep to center field for a two-run shot in the third. He fell behind 1-2 in the at-bat, but looked off two pitches out of the zone before connecting on his third homer of the year.

It's unclear whether the hit-by-pitch was a catalyst for the hard contact or for the two ropes that followed the longball.

"You'll have to ask him about that," Tremie said. "I know he battled and laid off a few good pitches in the next at-bat."

He got another chance against Covey with runners at the corners and two outs in the fifth and poked a double to left to score both. Mejia went through the middle again in the seventh for a single.

No. 6 Cleveland prospect Yu Chang, fresh off a walk-off homer Thursday night, went 1-for-3 to bring his average to .271. Ninth-ranked Greg Allen also contributed a base hit and stole his team-best sixth base of the season.

MLB.com lists Mejia as the No. 1 catcher prospect in baseball, but the organization has given him opportunities in the outfield, and, at a point last fall, third base. He's been behind the plate in 13 games this season, including Friday night, and he's tried his hand in left field nine times.

"One thing we know," Chris Antonetti, the Indians' president of baseball operations, told MLB.com, "is [Mejia] is a really good catcher right now and he made a lot of great progress defensively. Over the course of the last six months, he took a step toward increasing his versatility, so that's a big positive. Francisco deserves a lot of credit."

The native of the Dominican Republic jumped straight from Double-A Akron to his debut in the Majors when rosters expanded last September. He batted .297/.346/.490 with 14 homers, 21 doubles and 52 RBIs in 92 games with the RubberDucks prior to the promotion and collected two hits and an RBI while appearing in 11 games down the stretch for the Tribe.

The big league presence of veteran backstops Yan Gomes and Roberto Perez factored in the club's decision to leave him off the Opening Day roster as well as in the decision to try him at other positions. Cleveland manager Terry Francona noted that Mejia also hadn't yet played at the Triple-A level and he still had some space for development in the Minors.

"He's a really well-thought-of young catcher. ... so there's nothing wrong with him getting some seasoning [at Triple-A]," Francona told MLB.com. "And then if something happens to one of our guys, then we need to make the determination: Is he ready to be in that role?"

Cole Sulser (1-0) earned the win Friday, allowing a walk and fanning two over 2 1/3 innings of hitless relief. Neil Ramirez struck out the side in the ninth to pick up his third save.