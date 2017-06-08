RubberDucks' Mejia plates career-high six

The second-ranked Cleveland prospect homered from both sides of the plate and drove in a career-high six runs in Double-A Akron's 21-4 rout of Portland in the doubleheader opener at Hadlock Field. He finished 4-for-5 with a walk for his second four-hit game in two weeks.

As a switch-hitter, Francisco Mejia's pregame routine tends to be more intricate than others. But his dedication to the fundamentals is a big reason for the type of performance he delivered Wednesday.

"The thing he did tonight was he allowed himself to get in position and recognize the pitches," RubberDucks hitting coach Johnny Narron said. ""He was on time and he was able to hold his position to allow the ball to come to him and he got balanced swings off. It's something we work on every day."

The 21-year-old catcher grounded out to second base his first time up, but reached base every at-bat after that.

Mejia collected his first RBI with a line-drive single to center field in the second inning, then belted a two-run homer to center in the fourth off Sea Dogs right-hander Elih Villanueva.

Video: Akron's Mejia cracks two-run shot

From there, the Dominican Republic native walked in the fifth and singled on a ground ball to third in the sixth. The big shot came off southpaw Luis Ysla in the seventh -- a three-run homer to left.

"I was glad to see that, but I'm not surprised at all," Narron said. "He's got power from both sides of the plate and he's very balanced from either side.

"He has a routine that he goes through every day. He utilizes the short bat, and we do swings from both sides with it and his regular bat. We work on being on time for the fastball and then adjusting for the offspeed pitches. We practice at that every day. He splits his time between both sides and makes sure we go over his routine and makes sure he's where he needs to be from both sides."

Video: Akron's Mejia blasts three-run shot

Through 33 games this season, Mejia is batting .486 (17-for-35) with two homers against left-handers and .292 (28-for-96) with three homers against righties. Narron attributes that level of consistency to Mejia's dedication to his craft.

"The young man never takes any shortcuts," the hitting coach said. "He's always in the cage every single day and he always wants to learn. He's very committed to making the big leagues, and he's putting in the work he needs to be doing every single day to get it done."

But Mejia was just a small piece of the puzzle for the RubberDucks in Game 1, with the team amassing 21 runs on 22 hits.

Luigi Rodriguez matched Mejia with four hits -- including a homer -- and plated three runs. Indians No. 10 prospect Yu-Cheng Chang smacked a three-run shot -- his team-leading 11th homer of the season -- during the eight-run fifth.

"We have not done as well as we would've liked to have done so far this year, and it's something we have talked about and done work with both in the batting cage and in batting practice," Narron said. "Our players give us feedback on what we need to be doing for them. We've come up with a plan over the past couple of days, and the guys are implementing it. The game was really fun to see because of the hard work and dedication they've put into making us a better team."

The RubberDucks went on to sweep the double dip with a 7-6 victory in the nightcap. Rodriguez, who finished 7-for-8 on the day, belted a go-ahead home run in the eighth.