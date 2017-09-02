Longo fills up the box score for Lynchburg

Good things come to those who wait, even if it means breaking a bone, having surgery and missing nearly 10 weeks of action.

The Indians outfield prospect went 4-for-4 with two doubles and scored a career-high five runs as Class A Advanced Lynchburg defeated Wilmington, 13-4, on Friday night at Frawley Stadium. Longo, who also walked and drove in a run, has adjusted well since joining his new club.

The 22-year-old is 7-for-8 with six runs and two RBIs in two games with the Hillcats. Longo recorded three hits during his Carolina League debut Thursday night and has been a welcome addition to a team on its way to a sixth consecutive postseason appearance.

"It's great to be able to come into a winning clubhouse and have everyone be so welcoming," he said. "I know a majority of the guys, which helps a lot with my comfort level. I get a little stuff for being the new guy, but it's all in good fun and for the most part I'm treated like I've been one of the guys here all season. It's been a warm welcome and I've been able to mesh quickly."

Longo stroked a leadoff double to right and scored in the second inning. He walked and scored in the third, then singled to left and crossed the plate again in the fourth. The 2016 14th-round pick had an RBI single and scored during Lynchburg's second four-run inning in the sixth and led off the eighth with his second double of the night before coming home on a wild pitch.

"I haven't really changed my approach much this year," the Mayfield, Ohio, native said. "I try and stay calm and keep things as slow as possible. The more I try and speed things up, the more I get out of whack. I try and slow everything down as much as I can, swing at my pitches and spit on the stuff down and out of the zone.

"I've been seeing the ball pretty well and not trying to do too much. That's been the way of it for me all year, so I'm trying not to think a lot. When I start thinking too much is when I get myself into trouble, so it's just one at-bat at a time, one game at a time and taking things slow."

Despite suffering an injury early in the spring, Longo has hit .381 in 57 games across two levels. The Ohio University product broke his hamate bone while taking batting practice on the first day of Spring Training and needed surgery. He didn't make his 2017 debut for Class A Lake County until May 12 and played six games before wrist irritation put him back on the disabled list for another five weeks.

"Missing that much time has been tough," Longo said. "But I look at it as if it's part of a plan that I have no control over. So, I take it as I'm getting all of that [negative stuff] out of the way now and I'll learn from it. It happened for a reason and going through it and dealing with it now will make me that much stronger as a player down the road. I'll be better for it.

"I really think I'm just beginning to scratch the surface of what I can do as a player. I've made a few changes to my swing that has taken me some time to get comfortable with, but when everything is in sync, I think I can be a really dangerous hitter."

Connor Marabell matched career highs with four hits and four RBIs, while Martin Cervenka had two hits, including a triple, and plated three runs for Lynchburg.