Brady takes no-no into seventh for Akron

The southpaw retired the first 13 batters before plunking Tomas Nido in the fifth. He quickly dispatched the threat, inducing an inning-ending double play.

Indians prospect Sean Brady took a no-hitter into the seventh and posted his longest outing of the season as Double-A Akron pulled out a 1-0, 12-inning victory over Binghamton on Saturday at Canal Park.

Gameday box score

After recording another 1-2-3 inning in the sixth, Brady gave up a one-out single to Levi Michael in the seventh.

Video: Michael breaks up no-hitter for Binghamton

The 24-year-old also allowed singles to Joey Terdoslavich and Nido to start the eighth, but ended his outing by getting Patrick Mazeika to ground into a double play. Henry Martinez fanned Josh Allen to strand Terdoslavich at third.

Brady ended up yielding three hits and struck out five without walking a batter in his longest start of the season. He had not pitched into the eighth since July 30, 2015 with Class A Lake County. The 2013 fifth-round pick out of Baker High School in Cape Coral, Florida, is 5-5 with a 4.10 ERA in 18 starts for the RubberDucks. He made one start for Triple-A Columbus on May 21 and yielded two runs on five hits over five innings.

Video: RubberDucks' turn third double play

Binghamton's Tim Tebow extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a leadoff double in the ninth, but pinch-runner John Mora was thrown out by right fielder and Indians No. 24 prospect Ka'ai Tom trying to score on Kevin Taylor's single.

The RubberDucks produced the game's lone run with two outs in the 12th when Indians No. 5 prospect Bobby Bradley raced home on a passed ball after Sam Haggerty struck out.