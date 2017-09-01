Indians' Mejia, Allen promoted to Majors

Cleveland announced that the 21-year-old switch-hitting catcher will join the Major League team on Friday when rosters expand. Outfielder Greg Allen, the Tribe's No. 8 prospect, is also getting the call. Both are expected to be available for the Indians' doubleheader in Detroit today.

Both Mejia and Allen spent the season at Akron and ranked among the league leaders in the Eastern League. Mejia hit .297 -- good for sixth in the EL -- with 14 homers, 52 RBIs and 52 runs scored in 92 games. He led Akron in batting and totaled 31 multi-hit games as an Eastern League All-Star.

Mejia again raked in the awards in 2017, earning his second trip to the All-Star Futures Game and making the league's end-of-season All-Star roster. He was also the EL's Player of the Week on June 11.

The Indians said Mejia would head to the Arizona Fall League later this year to learn how to play third base, a position he saw time at in just one game this season, on Aug. 30.

"We have two really good catchers (Yan Gomes and Roberto Perez) on our Major League team, so we'd like to find as many ways to allow Mejia to make an impact in the future as possible," Indians general manager Mike Chernoff told Cleveland.com.

Allen, 24, hit .264 with two homers, 24 RBIs and 21 stolen bases in 71 games. The 2014 sixth-round Draft pick out of San Diego State is tied for fifth in the EL in steals, leads Akron in getting hit by pitches and amassed 20 multi-hit games this season. He won a Gold Glove with Akron in 2016 and earned All-Star honors in 2014 and 2016.

Video: Akron's Allen makes a sensational catch

Kyle Crockett, Shawn Morimando and Adam Plutko are also expected to join the Indians as September call-ups. Crockett, a 25-year-old left-hander, made his Major League debut in 2014 and spent three games with Cleveland earlier this year.

Morimando, a left-hander, went 10-9 with a 4.41 ERA in 26 starts at Triple-A Columbus. He reached the Majors last July, as did Plutko, who went 7-12 with a 5.90 ERA in 24 games for the Clippers this year.