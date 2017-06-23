Hillcats' Bieber strings together eight zeros

Cleveland's No. 15 prospect tied a career high with 11 strikeouts over a career-high eight innings to lead Class A Advanced Lynchburg over Frederick, 3-0, at Calvin Falwell Field. He allowed three hits and didn't issue any walks.

Shane Bieber knows dominating lineups isn't part of his game, so he can't be blamed for losing track of his strikeout total in the best start of his career Thursday.

"I had no idea that my total was in double digits," Bieber said. "My main focus was going out there to eat up innings. I was trying to go nine because I've never done that in my career. That's more important to me as a starting pitcher, to go deep into the game."

In a strange scheduling twist, this marked the 2016 fourth-round pick's third straight start against the Keys.

"It's a fun challenge," Bieber said. "You get familiar with teams and orders, and on the flipside, they get to know the pitchers. It becomes a bit of a game of cat-and-mouse, trying to keep hitters on their toes and see who makes the adjustment first. The way it lines up, my next start is against Salem, who I've already faced twice, and then right back against Frederick."

With two outs in the first inning, the Orange, California native worked around hitting Ademar Rifaela and giving up a double to Randolph Gassaway. Following a one-out single by Shane Hoelscher in the second, Bieber retired 12 in a row before Orioles No. 4 prospect Ryan Mountcastle's one-out double in the sixth. He followed by striking out Rifaela and retiring Gassaway on a 2-3 groundout.

"I was able to get ahead, and once I got strike one and two, I focused on putting them away," Bieber said. "All three of my pitches were working. My slider was the best it's been all year. It's been progressively getting better all year, but it was finally where I wanted it to be tonight."

The 11 strikeouts matched a career high for Bieber, who finished strong by working two straight 1-2-3 frames to get through the eighth for the first time as a pro.

"It felt familiar," added Bieber, who didn't walk anyone for the second time in four starts this month. "I did that a good amount in college, and it felt nice to be extended a little bit and finally be efficient with my pitches. I haven't been all that efficient this year, so that felt good."

The Indians promoted Bieber from Class A Lake County on May 5. Since then, the UC Santa Barbara product has made nine starts for the Hillcats, logging a 3.32 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP in 57 innings. Bieber has showed masterful control, issuing five walks in 78 frames across two levels.

"I learned early on that I wasn't overpowering and I was kind of a late bloomer, so I learned how to throw strikes and command the zone," the 6-foot-3, 195-pound righty said. "If I'm going to get beat, I'm going to get beat. I'm going to try my hardest not to beat myself and give hitters free passes. I think that's a staple of my game, trying to be aggressive inside the strike zone and keep the offense on their heels."

Leandro Linares retired the side in order in the ninth to collect his third save.

Keegan Akin (5-5), Baltimore's No. 5 prospect, allowed an unearned run on three hits and four walks while striking out nine over six innings for Frederick.