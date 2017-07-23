'Ducks' Mejia leaves game with hip injury

The Indians' top prospect exited Double-A Akron's 5-4 win over Richmond in the second inning with a strained right hip.

Mejia laced an RBI double to center field off starter Nate Reed with one out in the first. The 21-year-old scored one batter later on a groundout by No. 3 Cleveland prospect Bobby Bradley, but was replaced as the RubberDucks' designated hitter in the third by pinch-hitter Luigi Rodriguez.

Mejia is day-to-day and will be re-evaluated Sunday. The native of the Dominican Republic was placed on the seven-day disabled list on May 12 with groin soreness.

MLB.com's No. 32 overall prospect had gone 1-for-15 over his first five second-half contests with the lone hit being a homer on July 15. His first-half performance largely mirrored his breakout season in 2016, when he tied the longest hitting streak in the Minor Leagues in nearly a century with a 50-game run while playing for Class A Lake County and Class A Advanced Lynchburg.

Through 65 games with Akron this season, Mejia has a .320/.368/.525 slash line with 10 homers, 35 RBIs and five steals in seven attempts.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound catcher ranks second in the Eastern League in batting average, nine points behind Harrisburg's Neftali Soto. Mejia also sits sixth on the circuit with an .893 OPS.