Hillcats' McKenzie fans 13 over seven innings

Instead of letting that get the best of him, McKenzie took out his frustration on opposing batters by recording 13 strikeouts while allowing two hits over seven innings to power Class A Advanced Lynchburg to a 7-1 victory over Frederick on Thursday night.

Triston McKenzie usually doesn't show much emotion on the mound. But after giving up a leadoff homer Thursday, the Indians No. 3 prospect was visibly upset with himself.

"It was interesting because usually Triston doesn't show too much emotion," Lynchburg pitching coach Rigo Beltran said. "When he got back to the dugout, he was a little bit upset about it, which was good to see. He's very competitive and doesn't like to get hit. But he channeled that anger into something positive and was able to re-engage in the game and continue to attack."

The 13 punchouts marked the second-most in McKenzie's career after he fanned 14 on May 9 in a 4-1 win over Carolina. The 2015 first-round pick leads Class A Advanced with 84 whiffs, trailing Wilmer Font of Triple-A Oklahoma City for the Minor League lead.

Gameday box score

"I'm proud of how I'm doing, but that stuff doesn't matter to me," McKenzie said. "I am excited for the team and focused on going after first place."

After giving up a homer to Baltimore's No. 7 prospect Austin Hays, McKenzie got fourth-ranked Ryan Mountcastle to pop out to short before striking out the next six batters, four of them swinging.

"I was really trying to put up a zero in the first for my team and I couldn't do it," McKenzie said. "I turned that anger and frustration into focus and execution."

"He had his three-pitch mix working today and was aggressive with his fastball," Beltran added. "He pitched to all four quadrants and located in very well and elevated with two strikes. When you're able to do that with your fastball and throw your secondary pitches for strikes, that's when the strikeouts are going to rack up."

McKenzie's strikeout run ended in the fourth with a one-out walk to Ricardo Andujar followed by a single by Hays. Again, the 19-year-old responded well, retiring 14 of the last 15 batters without allowing another hit.

"Over the course of the season, he's done a very good job of maintaining his composure and he stays even-keeled. He does a great job of assessing the situation and pitching accordingly," Beltran said.

For McKenzie, it's all about technique.

"I've really started to read hitters better," said the Brooklyn, New York native. "I've been able to feel out their tendencies and adjust. I go into every start with a gameplan and modify it and improvise it, if I need to."

McKenzie (4-3), ranked No. 49 overall, has struck out 34 percent of batters faced in 11 starts this season. In 64 2/3 innings, the 6-foot-5 hurler has a 2.51 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP while limiting opponents to a .144 average.

"He's doing a little bit of everything. He's a very good athlete, and because of his height, he's able to leverage the ball downhill very well," Beltran said. "We've worked on his delivery so that he can use his lower half more efficiently. He's doing a great job of repeating his delivery and commanding the zone. He's starting to really understand what he can do with his pitch sequences."

MiLB include

Even with his gaudy numbers, Beltran has been most impressed with the growth Lynchburg's youngest player shows daily.

"For a 19-year-old, he's a very smart kid and understands his body. He wants to continue to learn every day," his coach added. "Even when he's up in the stands, he's charting the game and is paying attention to what hitters are doing so he's already assessing a gameplan. When he comes into a game, not only is he prepared physically, but he's engaged mentally.

"He has an aptitude to retain and apply whatever gameplan we come up with. He has a feel for pitching. If he sees hitters are making an adjustment to certain pitches, he's able to combat it with his other pitches."

Paul Hendrix struck out five of nine batters faced in two scoreless innings for Lynchburg.