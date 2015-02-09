Freeman has big night in Hillcats' romp

The Indians' No. 4 prospect went 4-for-6 and drove in three runs as Class A Advanced Lynchburg amassed a Carolina League season-high 23 hits in a 14-4 romp over Potomac at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium.

After leading the New York-Penn League in a bevy of categories last summer, Tyler Freeman came into the season with two goals: draw more walks and get on base. He had no problem getting on base Saturday night.

Gameday box score

After bouncing into a double play in the first inning, Freeman hit a grounder up the middle on an 0-1 pitch from Malvin Pena in the second, scoring Dillon Persinger.

The 20-year-old shortstop gave the Hillcats a 7-4 advantage in the third with a two-run single to right field, plating Jodd Carter and Steven Kwan and matching his season high for RBIs.

Freeman reached on an infield hit in the and flied to center in the seventh. The 71st overall selection in the 2017 Draft ripped a double to left on the first-pitch he saw from right-hander Angel Guillen in the ninth, completing his second four-hit game of the season. He came home on a base hit by Jonathan Laureano.

In all six plate appearances Saturday night, Freeman needed only three pitches or less in each at-bat to put the ball in play.

"Each day is different," said the two-time midseason All-Star. "There are some days you step in the box and say I feel terrible today. You have to grind throught it and get some quality at-bats. I didn't really think up there today. I was aggressive and I trusted myself. Good things happen when you do. But after the day, you try to let it go and be better then the day before."

2019 MiLB include

Freeman has hit safely in six straight games and is batting .341/.386/.445 with 29 runs scored and 15 RBIs in 42 games since he was promoted from Class A Lake County on June 20.

"I didn't even know I was on a six-game hitting streak," Freeman laughed. "I try not to focus on the streak. I try to stay true to the game. The hits keep on coming, but I try to stay in on each at-bat."

After leading the NY-Penn League in AVG (.351), OPS (.929), hits (95), two baggers (29) and total bases (139), the Indians approached Freeman last offseason to improve his walk rate, despite his ability to put the ball in play. With his 2019 campaign -- that's seen him jump two levels -- nearing an end, the middle infielder said he's also made progress in the field.

"Absolutely. I don't know about recently, but this year I feel like my walk rate has been going up," Freeman noted. "You can't really focus on just walks. If I get the bat on the ball I'm happy. If it happens it happens, if it doesn't it doesn't.

"I feel like on the defensive side, I've been improving my game. I've been working with the Indians and the coaching staff to become a better infielder."

Indians No. 18 prospect Will Benson contributed three hits, including a two-run homer and three RBIs for Lynchburg. With 23 hits, each member of the Hillcats recorded at least one hit.

"It's always contagious," the shortstop, who recorded his 18th multi-hit game in the Carolina League, said of his team's 23-hit performance. "Everyone in front and back of you is locked in. You want to keep the line moving. All the guys don't want to make the last out because we are in a playoff race. We want to keep it going and get good at-bats. Good things will happen."

Nationals No. 25 prospect Gilbert Lara drove in two runs for Potomac.