Chang rediscovering power stroke in AFL

Yu Chang further dispelled concerns that he lost his power stroke as he homered, drove in two runs and scored twice in Glendale's 5-3 Arizona Fall League loss to Scottsdale on Saturday at Scottsdale Stadium.

The sixth-ranked Indians prospect opened eyes after clubbing 24 homers for Double-A Akron in 2016, but that total dropped to 13 this season with Triple-A Columbus. However, Chang has four dingers in the AFL -- tied for second in the league -- and raised his batting to .346 with 16 RBIs and 15 runs scored in 21 games with the Desert Dogs.

The 23-year-old led off the second inning with line drive single to left field on a 1-1 pitch from Reds right-hander Austin Orewiler. Chang scored Glendale's first run two batters later when Orioles catcher Martin Cervenka grounded into a double play. In the fourth, Chang faced Orewiler again and plated a run with a grounder to first base.

Chang led off the seventh and crushed a 1-0 fastball from Mets righty Matt Blackham well beyond the fence in right-center before grounding out to end the game against Giants right-hander Sam Wolff.

Jared Robinson (Indians), Jay Flaa (Orioles), Kyle Zurak (Yankees), Tyler Erwin (Orioles) and Nolan Long (Dodgers) combined to toss five innings of scoreless relief for the Desert Dogs.

Abraham Toro led the Scorpions offense, going 2-for-4 with a two-run dinger and two runs scored. The 21st-ranked Astros prospect raised his AFL average to .328. Phillies first baseman Darick Hall chipped in two hits, a walk and an RBI for Scottsdale.

In other AFL action

Javelinas 7, Suaguaros 4

It was a solid afternoon for Braves prospects in the Peoria lineup. Twenty-third-ranked Izzy Wilson broke a 1-1 tie with a solo shot in the second inning and added an RBI later in the game, while Braxton Davidson also plated two runs. Top Brewers prospect Keston Hiura collected two hits and a walk and scored twice to raise his average to .333. Padres No. 25 prospect Austin Allen also got on three times and sent a two-run single through the right side in the fifth. Pirates No. 16 prospect Will Craig and D-backs catcher Renae Martinez plated two runs apiece for Surprise. With a pair of homers and five RBIs in his last two games, Martinez is 9-for-27 with five extra-base hits in nine contests with the Saguaros. Gameday box score

Solar Sox 7, Rafters 2

Cubs No. 29 prospect Trent Giambrone raised his AFL batting average to .405 with a three-hit night, knocking in one run and scoring another in the Military Appreciation Game. Tenth-ranked Red Sox prospect Josh Ockimey reached three times and scored, stroking a two-run double in the third and drawing a pair of walks. Tigers outfielder Daniel Woodrow went 3-for-4 with an RBI single in the fifth to stretch Mesa's lead to 6-0. A's prospects Skye Bolt (No. 30) and Luis Barrera added a run-scoring hits. No. 9 Red Sox prospect Mike Shawaryn walked one in two hitless innings, while Angel Duno (A's) and Bailey Clark (Cubs) held Salt River without a run over the first five frames. Rockies No. 11 prospect and AFL batting leader Tyler Nevin doubled and smacked a run-scoring single in the seventh for Salt River. Marlins infielder Bryson Brigman had a pair of hits and plated the Rafters' first run with a sixth-inning groundout. Gameday box score