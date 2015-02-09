RubberDucks' Plesac delivers another gem

The Indians prospect tossed six scoreless innings, yielding three hits and striking out four, to lead Akron to a 3-0 blanking of Altoona on Tuesday at Peoples Natural Gas Field. He's thrown back-to-back scoreless outings at Double-A and had not allowed a run in his last three starts overall.

Zach Plesac learned less than a week ago that he'd be making the jump to Double-A. Two starts into his Eastern League tenure, he's making the transition look seamless.

In his debut with the RubberDucks on May 24, Plesac (2-0) allowed two hits and a walk with eight punchouts over 5 2/3 frames against Trenton. On Tuesday, the right-hander threw 63 of 87 pitches for strikes, recording nine flyouts and five outs on the ground.

Plesac retired the first eight batters he faced, striking out the side in the second, before Pirates No. 19 prospect Stephen Alemais laced a single up the middle with two out in the third. The 2016 12th-round pick tried a pickoff at first, but the throw was wide of the bag and allowed Alemais to race to the third. Undeterred, Plesac retired fifth-ranked Cole Tucker on a grounder to second.

With one down in the fourth, the Ball State product got into another jam when Bucs No. 6 prospect Bryan Reynolds and 17th-ranked Will Craig laced consecutive singles and moved into scoring position on a wild pitch. But Plesac prevailed again, throwing out Reynolds at the plate on a fielder's choice before whiffing Logan Hill to close out the frame.

Plesac recorded back-to-back 1-2-3 innings to close the book on his night.

In 10 starts between Class A Advanced Lynchburg and Akron, the 23-year-old is 5-2 with a 3.43 ERA over 57 2/3 innings.

Nick Pasquale retired all six batters he faced and Argenis Angulo worked around a walk in the ninth for his fourth save.