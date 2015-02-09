Tribe's Draper shines in 2018 debut

The Indians southpaw prospect allowed only one hit and one walk while striking out five over six scoreless innings in his first start of the spring, but his Class A Lake County club went on to lose, 3-2, to host Lansing at Cooley Law School Stadium.

There's announcing an arrival with authority, and then there's Zack Draper's performance in his 2018 season debut Wednesday.

Gameday box score

Draper retired the first four Lugnuts he faced before giving up his lone free pass to Brock Lundquist on a seven-pitch battle in the second inning. After erasing Lundquist on a double play, the 23-year-old southpaw had still faced the minimum in the fifth inning when Lundquist ended his no-hit bid with a one-out single on a soft liner to center. The Lugnuts slugger was again erased in a double play, and Draper followed up with a perfect sixth frame.

The Captains starter needed only 68 pitches -- 43 of them strikes -- to get through six innings while facing the minimum 18 batters.

Draper was assigned to the Class A Lake County roster just before the game after opening the season in extended spring training. The Utah native was a 30th-round pick by Cleveland in last year's Draft out of the College of Idaho. Draper posted a 2.83 ERA over 95 1/3 innings as a senior and drew the Indians' notice for his 100/15 K/BB ratio in his final season at the NAIA school. With a system that boasts control freaks like Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale, Ryan Merritt and Julian Merryweather, among others, the Tribe has shown an affinity for hurlers that can consistently fill up the zone, as Draper did Wednesday.

The 6-foot-3 hurler didn't fare quite as well in his first taste of pro ball last summer, posting a 3.58 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 28 strikeouts and 11 walks in 27 2/3 innings across three levels. He made one relief appearance for Class A Lake County in 2017, allowing one earned run on four hits while fanning three over 1 2/3 innings on Aug. 5, but was sent back to the complex-level Arizona League soon after.

Draper didn't factor into the decision after right-handed reliever Jonathan Teaney gave up three runs (two earned) on three hits over two innings. Two of those runs came on a homer by No. 17 Blue Jays prospect Ryan Noda -- his first of the season -- in the eighth inning.

Indians No. 5 prospect Nolan Jones went 2-for-4 with a homer to lead the Lake County offense in the loss.