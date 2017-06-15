Reed redeeming himself with Rawhide

The D-backs decided to start Reed back with the Class A Kane County Cougars to begin the year, and after two months of dominating the Midwest League, he earned a second chance with the Rawhide that he's determined to make good on.

Arizona's No. 19 prospect made eight appearances, including seven starts, for Class A Advanced Visalia in 2016 and produced a 6.06 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in 35 2/3 innings before being shut down in July.

"It feels good. I've come up here to redeem myself really," Reed said. "I feel like I've finally got used to the California League. I had a gameplan and it was to not change anything. I just wanted to keep pitching the way I was with Kane County. I had more confidence this time around and told myself not to worry if I have a rough outing and just to stay positive."

The 2014 second-round pick allowed two hits and a walk while striking out eight over six innings in a 3-0 win over Stockton on Wednesday.

In 46 2/3 innings with Kane County, Reed posted a 1.74 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP. The 22-year-old was promoted on May 27. In four starts with Visalia, he has produced a 3.69 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP with 22 strikeouts over 22 1/3 innings.

"It was kind of a rude awakening for him last year," Visalia pitching coach Jeff Bajenaru said. "He mixed in a couple of good starts in his stint last year, but I think he was tired and ran into some good hitting and his stuff may have been a little bit short. So he went and dominated at Class A and definitely punched his ticket to get another go here."

Reed had to be sharp Wednesday, because he was facing California League strikeout king A.J. Puk, and the Athletics No. 2 prospect's stuff was working.

"I don't pay attention to what the other guy is doing. I just focus on my own game and if that's better than his game, then we're going to win," Reed added.

Both pitchers were sharp early, retiring the first six hitters they faced. But the Rawhide opened the scoring in the third on an RBI double by Matt Jones. Reed set the side down on strikes in a 1-2-3 third.

After Puk fanned the side in the top of the fourth, Reed worked around a walk to Skye Bolt in the bottom half by helping pick the center fielder off. The two pitchers traded zeros again in the fifth.

"I was feeling good. All of my pitches were working tonight, including a new changeup I've been working on," Reed said. "When I got here, my changeup was a bit too hard and I was throwing it too fast, so we slowed it down. It's coming along and I finally had good control of it, which helped me a whole lot."

"He's got a little more life on his fastball and his command has been a lot better. His changeup was outstanding tonight. There hadn't been much separation between it and his fastball, so we created something with some separation that had some bottom to it. He got some swings-and-misses with it," Bajenaru added.

Reed finished his outing by striking out the side in the sixth in his third quality start with the Rawhide.

"When he's good, he's sitting 88 to 91 [mph], but he's got a little bit of sneak to his fastball," Bajenaru said. "For some reason, his fastball gets on guys, and I'll always give him credit for that. He works well with his fastball. It was good to see him finish that strong, he gave a little fist pump and a yell. I was happy for him."

Puk (4-5), who allowed a run on five hits in 6 2/3 innings, finished with 11 strikeouts to bring his season total to 98 -- which ranks second in the Minors to Oklahoma City's Wilmer Font with 102. The 2016 first-round pick has logged 61 innings for the Ports this season and sports a 3.69 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP.

Cameron Gann, Mason McCullough and Bud Jeter pitched an inning apiece to close out the shutout for the Rawhide.