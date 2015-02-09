Stashak authors four-strikeout frame

Double-A Chattanooga right-hander Cody Stashak struck out four Tennessee batters in the sixth inning Monday after a passed ball on a third strike, but the Smokies scored twice in the bottom of the 10th inning to top the Lookouts, 5-4, at Smokies Stadium.

You something different every day in baseball. But for the second time in 10 days, one of the game's rarest occurrences took place.

Video: Stashak strikes out four in one inning for Lookouts

The Twins reliever struck out Jeffrey Baez after taking over for starter Andrew Vasquez. Cubs No. 22 prospect Zack Short struck out swinging, but the ball eluded catcher Brian Navarreto. Stashak brushed off the passed ball and fanned Yasiel Balaguert and Ian Rice swinging to cap the frame.

It marked the second time a pitcher authored a four-strikeout inning in 10 days as Wilkel Hernandez turned the feat for short-season Connecticut on June 22.

The St. John's University product is no stranger to whiffs, averaging 12 per nine innings this season. Although his fastball sits in the low-90s, his strikeout rate has spiked since moving to the bullpen full-time in 2017.

Twins seventh-ranked prospect Brent Rooker tied the game in the eighth with his 14th homer, a two-run shot.

The Lookouts grabbed the lead in the 10th on an RBI single by Alex Perez, but in the bottom of the frame, Charcer Burks belted an RBI double and Short dropped a walk-off single into center.