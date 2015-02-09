Irvin almost goes distance in 'Pigs' shutout

"It just seemed to be the tale of the night, where we get everything done on one pitch when we needed it," the Phillies No. 23 prospect said. "I don't think you ever see that."

Though he was pleased with the execution of his pregame plan, Cole Irvin continued his hot streak Wednesday night for Triple-A Lehigh Valley by doing something nearly impossible to predict.

Video: IronPigs' Irvin records sixth strikeout

Irvin (6-1) yielded four hits and a walk while falling one out shy of his first complete game as the IronPigs blanked the Knights, 5-0, at Coca-Cola Park. The performance marked the third scoreless effort in his past four starts and lowered his ERA to 2.73 through 62 2/3 innings this season.

"It just really all just came together, and we executed the gameplan perfectly," he said. "I was only erratic with my fastball, so it just kind of was one of those days where everything was working and you can get away with an erratic fastball from time to time."

The 24-year-old faced 26 batters to record as many outs, following base hits with double plays on the very next pitch in the third, fourth and seventh innings.

"I think it was just our pitch sequencing and it just so happened that every time we got a ground ball, it was on the first pitch to the next hitter, so I guess I lucked out a little bit there," Irvin said.

He was one strike away from nailing down the shutout before Jacob May slapped a blooper to the opposite field that landed on the right-field line for a single. Irvin walked the next batter, Eddy Alvarez, forcing his exit after 117 pitches, 74 for strikes. He entered the final frame having already thrown 99 pitches and was satisfied to see IronPigs manager Gary Jones trusted him enough to push for the complete game.

"I'm a competitor, so obviously I want to be disappointed in not finishing that game because I believe in every start that the starter should be able to get as far as he can to finish the game. Unfortunately, I didn't do that," the left-hander said. "It was just a good game in general from myself to the bullpen."

Sticking with the theme of the night, Yacksel Rios needed only one pitch to finish the contest, getting Jake Elmore to bounce to third base for the final out.

Irvin earned his International League-leading sixth win of the season, pulling ahead of teammate Enyel De Los Santos, Philadelphia's No. 12 prospect, and Toledo's A.J. Ladwig. The Yorba Linda, California native also sports the third-best WHIP on the circuit at 1.04. He has controlled his four-pitch mix with competence this season while developing greater trust in his changeup.

"Whether I have it or not, it's going to show up and it's going to be there, so I can always rely on that pitch," Irvin said of the offering. "These hitters are good, so I try not to take them lightly."

The fifth-round selection in the 2016 Draft combined to strike out 14 over 13 frames in consecutive scoreless outings on May 12 vs. Buffalo and May 19 against Syracuse. However, he was tagged for four runs over six innings in his next start on May 25 at Pawtucket.

"I've been working quick when I give up some runs, and in my last outing, that's exactly what happened," he said. "I've just been slowing myself down, even when I feel really good, trying not to let it all air out early and just kind of try and compose myself and keep myself together when everything's feeling pretty good."

Irvin eclipsed 150 innings in his first full season last year between Class A Advanced Clearwater and Double-A Reading. The University of Oregon product made 11 starts in 12 outings for the Threshers, amassing a 4-6 record with a 2.55 ERA over 67 innings before being promoted on June 28.

The Eastern League was harder on Irvin, who surrendered 12 homers in 13 starts and finished 5-3 with a 4.06 ERA in 84 1/3 innings. He's allowed five long balls this season.

"I just try and throw as many strikes as possible, and if those strikes are meatballs ... then they better be hit out of the yard at this level," he said. "It's just how I like to pitch."

Phillies No. 16 prospect Dylan Cozens delivered an eighth-inning solo shot, his 10th homer of the season. Danny Ortiz provided a two-run double and an RBI groundout while Alexi Amarista added two singles and scored twice for the IronPigs.

Carson Fulmer (1-1) was charged with three runs on five hits and four runs while striking out seven over six innings in his second start since being sent down by the White Sox.