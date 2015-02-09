Tucker stays hot at plate with Saguaros

The fifth-ranked Pirates prospect collected four more hits, two runs and an RBI, but it was not enough to lift the Saguaros as Surprise fell to Peoria, 7-6, in Arizona Fall League action Monday at Peoria Stadium.

Cole Tucker has picked up where he left off the regular season in Arizona.

Tucker finished the regular season with 134 hits in 133 games with Double-A Altoona, and the 22-year-old has 18 hits in 12 AFL contests. His 4-for-5 outing raised his average 73 points to .391 with the Saguaros.

After flying out to left field on the second offering from Padres right-hander Miguel Diaz in the first inning, Tucker got to the right-hander in the next frame -- grounding a 1-2 pitch into left field for an RBI knock with two outs. He crossed the plate on a double by Rangers No. 2 prospect Julio Pablo Martinez.

In the fourth, Tucker fell behind 1-2 to 12th-ranked Braves prospect Kyle Muller before connecting on an inside fastball and sending it back up the middle. The shortstop stepped in against Atlanta lefty Adam McCreery in the seventh and grounded a base hit into right. Two batters later, baseball's top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. brought Tucker in with a single to left.

In the next inning, Tucker jumped on a 1-1 offering from No. 9 Mariners prospect Wyatt Mills and lined it into left for a single.

Guerrero finished with another single and a run scored. Martinez collected three hits, a pair of RBIs and a run. Toronto's No. 9 prospect Cavan Biggio singled, walked and drove in two runs for Surprise.

Top Brewers prospect Keston Hiura again led the way for Peoria, going 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run. San Diego's 13th-ranked prospect Buddy Reed collected a triple, a double, two RBIs and a run while Padres No. 23 prospect Hudson Potts plated Hiura with a walk-off single to right with two outs in the ninth.

In other AFL action:

Scorpions 7, Desert Dogs 5

Garrett Williams continued his impressive fall campaign with five scoreless frames for Scottsdale. The No. 20 Giants prospect allowed two hits, struck out five and didn't issue a walk while extending his shutout streak to 14 innings. Williams (2-0) has surrendered one run and struck out 15 over 15 innings spanning four AFL starts. Reds No. 3 prospect Taylor Trammell singled twice and drove in two while Abraham Toro -- Houston's 21st-ranked prospect -- doubled, singled and scored twice while reaching base three times for the Scorpions. White Sox No. 4 prospect Luis Robert belted his first AFL homer for Glendale, which got five one-hit frames from Baltimore right-hander Chris Lee. Gameday box score

Rafters 12, Solar Sox 3

Jaylin Davis (Twins) collected four singles and three runs and Jake Noll (Nationals) homered on a four-RBI night to back Jordan Yamamoto in the victory. The Marlins No. 17 prospect allowed a run on three hits, striking out five and walking four, in five innings. Second-ranked Nationals prospect Carter Kieboom singled three times, knocked in a run and scored while D-backs No. 4 prospect Pavin Smith and Miami's No. 27 prospect Bryson Brigman each had two hits and scored twice. Mesa was led by fourth-ranked Angels prospect Jahmai Jones, who tripled, singled and crossed the plate two times, and A's No. 30 prospect Skye Bolt, who tripled, singled and scored a run. Manuel Rondon (Cubs) started for the Solar Sox and was tagged for five runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning. Gameday box score