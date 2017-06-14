Moran continues hot stretch for Grizzlies

The Astros' No. 23 prospect homered for the third straight game and collected three more hits Tuesday as Triple-A Fresno outslugged Albuquerque, 10-9, for its 14th win in 18 contests.

Moran jumped on Isotopes pitching early, bashing a two-run homer to right-center field in the first inning. It was his fourth long ball during the streak.

Four innings after the blast, Moran lined a single to left field to plate a run and the University of North Carolina product added a third hit with a leadoff single to center in the seventh. His recent run at the plate hasn't been limited to homers: the 24-year-old third baseman has multiple hits in his last three contests and four times during an eight-game hitting streak.

Moran's resurgence has helped the Grizzlies turn their season around. On May 24, he was a .258/.340/.492 hitter following an 0-for-3 night at Tacoma. Since then, the 2013 first-round pick has hits in 14 of 16 games to boost his slash line to .286/.349/.541.

Fresno dropped that May 24 game at Tacoma to slip to 18-29. The Grizzlies have stormed back to within a game of the .500 mark at 32-33 after winning Tuesday's series opener. After going 13-16 in May, Fresno is 9-3 in June with a .306 team batting average.

The Grizzlies' latest win was a seesaw affair that featured four lead changes. Tyler White came through with a two-run double in the eighth that erased a 9-8 deficit.

Rehabbing No. 7 Rockies prospect Tom Murphy went 3-for-5 with a triple and five RBIs for the Isotopes while working his way back from a hairline fracture in his right forearm suffered in Spring Training.

