Moran continues hot stretch for Grizzlies

Astros No. 23 prospect homers, runs hit streak to eight games

Colin Moran is batting .313 with 10 homers and 28 RBIs in 28 games since the end of April. (Ben Sandstrom/MiLB.com)

By Tyler Maun / MiLB.com | June 14, 2017 1:48 AM ET

Colin Moran keeps hitting and the Fresno Grizzlies keep winning.

The Astros' No. 23 prospect homered for the third straight game and collected three more hits Tuesday as Triple-A Fresno outslugged Albuquerque, 10-9, for its 14th win in 18 contests.

Moran jumped on Isotopes pitching early, bashing a two-run homer to right-center field in the first inning. It was his fourth long ball during the streak.

Four innings after the blast, Moran lined a single to left field to plate a run and the University of North Carolina product added a third hit with a leadoff single to center in the seventh. His recent run at the plate hasn't been limited to homers: the 24-year-old third baseman has multiple hits in his last three contests and four times during an eight-game hitting streak.

Moran's resurgence has helped the Grizzlies turn their season around. On May 24, he was a .258/.340/.492 hitter following an 0-for-3 night at Tacoma. Since then, the 2013 first-round pick has hits in 14 of 16 games to boost his slash line to .286/.349/.541.

Fresno dropped that May 24 game at Tacoma to slip to 18-29. The Grizzlies have stormed back to within a game of the .500 mark at 32-33 after winning Tuesday's series opener. After going 13-16 in May, Fresno is 9-3 in June with a .306 team batting average.

The Grizzlies' latest win was a seesaw affair that featured four lead changes. Tyler White came through with a two-run double in the eighth that erased a 9-8 deficit.

Rehabbing No. 7 Rockies prospect Tom Murphy went 3-for-5 with a triple and five RBIs for the Isotopes while working his way back from a hairline fracture in his right forearm suffered in Spring Training.

Tyler Maun is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @TylerMaun. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

