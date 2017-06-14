JetHawks' Rodgers hits in 21st straight game

With an inevitable California League All-Star Game invitation extended earlier on Tuesday, Brendan Rodgers celebrated by continuing his ever-improving Ted Williams impersonation, which included three more hits, two more RBIs and a batting average that keeps climbing past .400.

Rodgers extended the circuit's longest hitting streak to 21 games as Class A Advanced Lancaster defeated Lake Elsinore, 10-3, at The Hangar.

Gameday box score

The top Rockies prospect brought his slash line up to .405/.424/.708 with 31 extra-base hits and 43 RBIs in 44 games. Rodgers was batting .365 when he began the circuit's longest hitting streak on May 21. During his run, the 20-year-old has hit .444 with 14 multi-hit games -- including nine straight from May 24-June 2 -- and 25 RBIs.

Rodgers ended any suspense about extending his streak when he reached on an infield single in the first and scored on Rockies No. 19 prospect Brian Mundell's two-run double. MLB.com's No. 10 overall prospect flied out in the third before he lined a two-run double in the fourth that left fielder Taylor Kohlwey couldn't come up with. Rodgers singled to center in the sixth, but grounded out to short in the eighth to deny him his fourth game with at least four hits.

The Florida native is hitting .500 in 100 at-bats at The Hangar, thanks to a 16-for-27 stretch over the first six games of the JetHawks' homestand.

"He's in the moment right now," Lancaster manager Fred Ocasio told MiLB.com on Monday. "He's taking care of business right here. That's the one thing he can control. He can't control when the organization's going to move him anywhere, so he's focused on what he's got to do here. Whenever that chance comes to move up, that will happen, but he understands that he's got no control over that. What he's got control of is every day, every night when he goes to the plate, is to do his job. Right now, he's doing a good job with that."

Mundell blasted a solo homer in the fifth, his team-leading 12th of the season. Mylz Jones doubled and singled twice for his second consecutive three-hit game, while Colorado's No. 15 prospect, Garrett Hampson, went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a walk for Lancaster.

Starter Craig Schlitter (9-1) allowed two runs, three hits and two walks with five strikeouts in six innings to notch his Minor League-leading ninth win.

Peter Van Gansen had two hits, including his first California League home run, for Lake Elsinore.