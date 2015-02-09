Rodgers gets back on track with three hits

Colorado's top prospect homered and doubled on a 3-for-4 day, posting his first three-hit game in over three weeks as Double-A Hartford fell to Harrisburg, 6-3, at Dunkin Donuts Park. The temperature was 77 degrees at first pitch.

Video: Hartford's Rodgers connects on a solo homer

Rodgers went 3-for-19 (.158) over his previous six games. Baseball's No. 11 overall prospect followed a first-inning groundout by lashing a single to left field to lead off the fourth. Two innings later, with the bases empty and two out, Rodgers clobbered his 11th home run of the season to left-center.

The shortstop capped off his night with a ground-rule double to right-center in the eighth. Rodgers hadn't had an extra-base hit since his home run on May 22 at Portland.

Gameday box score

Through 28 games this month, the 21-year-old is batting .286/.325/.562 after putting up a slash line of .286/.326/.488 over 22 games in the season's opening month. Wednesday's homer was Rodgers' seventh of the month and the RBI was his 24th in May, five shy of his career high for any month, set last May with Class A Advanced Lancaster.

Osvaldo Abreu, Kelvin Gutierrez and Adam Brett Walker homered for Harrisburg.