Yard Goats' Rodgers hit in the head

Such was the case for Brendan Rodgers, who was hit in the head in the bottom of the fifth inning of Double-A Hartford's 1-0 loss to Portland in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

Standing barely 60 feet from someone throwing a ball at a high velocity is a daunting enough proposition for a hitter. When one of the pitches goes awry, it can be downright scary.

Video: Rodgers is hit in the head and forced from game

The Rockies' top prospect remained on the ground for several moments while being tended to. He was able to walk off under his own power some two minutes after he was hit. The 20-year-old also was plunked in his first plate appearance by Sea Dogs starter and No. 24 Red Sox prospect Teddy Stankiewicz. Rodgers, who also flied out to center in the third, was not in the lineup for the nightcap.

MLB.com's 10th overall prospect was playing in his ninth game since a promotion from Class A Advanced Lancaster, where he batted .400/.419/.700 with 36 extra-base hits and 46 RBIs in 48 games. He entered Saturday with a .233 average with the Yard Goats.

The third-overall pick in the 2015 Draft has hit wherever he's played during two-plus seasons as a professional. However, staying on the field has not been as easy for Rodgers. The shortstop began the year on the disabled list with an injured hand and did not make his season debut until April 24.

He also spent time on the DL last season with a hamstring injury for Class A Asheville, playing in 110 of 140 games.