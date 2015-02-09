Rodgers walking the walk on Goats' farm

The top Rockies prospect went deep twice and tied his career high with five RBIs as Double-A Hartford rolled past Portland, 12-4, on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Donuts Park. He went 3-for-4, scored three times and registered his fifth career multi-homer game.

Brendan Rodgers is proof positive of how dissecting any individual performance so early in the marathon that is the baseball season is a fool's errand.

Rodgers grounded to shortstop in his first at-bat, then opened the scoring in the third by singling home Rockies No. 7 prospect Garrett Hampson. MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect increased Hartford's lead to 6-0 a three-run shot to left field in the fourth and walked in his next plate appearance. He led off the seventh with a blast to left-center, his sixth of the season. The five RBIs tied the mark he set most recently for Class A Advanced Lancaster on May 9, 2017.

Since hitting .143 with two homers and four RBIs in his first nine games of the season, Rodgers has blitzed the Eastern League to the tune of a .371 average, four long balls and 18 RBIs while hitting safely in 16 of 18 contests. His performance on Sunday brought his slash line up to .298/.336/.519 in 104 at-bats. The 21-year-old's six homers are tied for third in the league and his 22 RBIs are third behind Blue Jays top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (30) and Mets No. 4 prospect Peter Alonso (23).

Video: Hartford's Rodgers slugs his second homer of day

The extended hot stretch is exactly what the Rockies have been waiting to see from the third overall pick in the 2015 Draft. After tearing through the California League with a .387/.407/.671 line in 51 games last season, Rodgers batted .260/.323/.413 in 38 contests with Hartford.

The Winter Park, Florida, native began to hit his stride with the Yard Goats by going 19-for-52 (.365), which raised his average 53 points to .273 through 12 games and one at-bat. However, after singling in his first plate appearance on Aug. 6 he was hit in the head by a pitch and did not return to the lineup for 23 days. Rodgers appeared in five more games -- two with Hartford and three with Lancaster -- and went 2-for-19 (.105) with nine strikeouts.

Rockies No. 20 prospect Yonathan Daza hit a three-run homer, his first in Double-A, and Ryan Metzler also went deep for the Yard Goats, who totaled 13 hits. Hartford starter Jesus Tinoco (4-2) allowed four runs on six hits with seven strikeouts in six innings. The 14th-ranked Rockies prospect has won four of his last five decisions and is tied for fifth in the EL with 34 strikeouts.

No. 11 Red Sox prospect Josh Ockimey slugged a three-run homer and singled for Portland. It was his first roundtripper since April 19.