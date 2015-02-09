Goats' Welker posts first two-homer game

The second-ranked Rockies prospect blasted a career-best two homers, going 3-for-5 with four RBIs to lead Double-A Hartford to a 12-4 thumping of New Hampshire at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.

Although Colton Welker started the season with 15 hitless at-bats, he's turned things around over the last several days. Saturday night's effort only amplified the quick turnaround.

Video: Hartford's Welker homers again

It took some time for Welker to kick things into gear, but he has three three-hit games this season and four multi-hit efforts overall. After climbing above the Mendoza line on April 14, MLB.com's No. 90 overall prospect is batting .286 with five extra-base hits.

Welker grounded out in the first inning but got another shot against No. 18 Blue Jays prospect Patrick Murphy in the third. Rockies No. 25 prospect Bret Boswell blasted a leadoff homer and Welker followed suit on a 1-1 offering with a blast over the left-center field wall.

Another groundout in the fourth kept the 21-year-old off the bases, but he was back up in the sixth wreaking havoc on New Hampshire pitching again. Welker smoked a line drive off reliever Jackson McClelland that cleared the left field wall, giving the designated hitter his first career multi-homer game.

The Florida native wasn't finished, driving in two more runs in the eighth when he went to the opposite field for a double that extended the Yard Goats' lead to 12-4.

Taken in the fourth round of the 2016 Draft, Welker amassed three straight seasons with batting averages above .300 to start his pro career. He broke out last year in the hitter-friendly California League, producing a circuit-best .333 average with 13 homers and 32 doubles. Having hit safely in five of his last seven games, Welker has upped his Eastern League OPS to .826.

Willie Abreu finished a home run shy of the cycle, while Brian Serven hit his second dinger of the year on a two-hit night to round out the Hartford attack.