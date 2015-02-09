Rockies' Welker moved to injured list

No. 57 overall prospect Colton Welker was placed on the Double-A Hartford injured list with an undisclosed injury on Thursday. The news comes two days after top Colorado prospect Brendan Rodgers underwent season-ending surgery on a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Welker's move to the IL was made retroactive to July 16. He last played on July 12, going 2-for-4 with a double in a home game against New Hampshire. He played the full game but has not appeared in any of the Yard Goats' last five contests.

The right-handed-hitting third baseman is hitting .259/.312/.415 with eight homers and 45 RBIs over 82 games with Hartford. His 21 doubles are tied for fifth-most in the Eastern League. He began 2019 as the sixth-youngest player on an Opening Day Eastern League roster, having turned 21 last October.

2019 MiLB include

The Rockies took Welker in the fourth round of the 2016 Draft out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and he has since pushed his way into MLB.com's Top-100 rankings on the strength of his bat.

Welker is a career .317 hitter over four Minor League seasons and was a California League mid- and post-season All-Star last year, hitting .333/.383/.489 with 13 homers in 114 games for Class A Advanced Lancaster. He is also considered an above-average fielder at the hot corner with a plus arm, though he has also made 23 starts at first base for Hartford in an attempt to get out of Nolan Arenado's shadow.