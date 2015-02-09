Toglia plates four runs in Hawks' win

The Rockies' first-round pick in last month's Draft drove in four runs in his second three-hit game in just over a week as Class A Short Season Boise topped Everett, 9-2, at Funko Field.

Michael Toglia has been a Minor Leaguer for all of two weeks, but he secured himself a career night on Wednesday.

Toglia plated Boise's first two runs of the night when he laced a two-run double to center field in the third off starter Kelvin Nunez. An inning later, the 20-year-old lofted a bloop single to center off right-hander Kipp Rollings that scored Isaac Collins and Yorvis Torrealba and extended the Hawks' lead to 6-0.

After lining to first base in the sixth, Toglia capped his night with a first-pitch leadoff single in the ninth. He and second-round pick Aaron Schunk came around to score on a one-out double by 18th-rounder Trevor Boone.

The switch-hitter summed up his approach simply.

"It just comes down to being aggressive," Toglia said. "I stay aggressive at the plate. If you turn passive, you find yourself into holes. ... I just keep it simple."

The irony is that Toglia's route to professional ball was anything but simple.

Colorado took Toglia out of UCLA with the 23rd overall pick, making him the first first baseman the Rockies drafted in the opening round since Todd Helton in 1995. He wrapped up his season with the Bruins, who advanced to the Super Regionals of the College World Series, then immediately signed with the Rockies after UCLA was eliminated. Toglia was assigned to the Northwest League -- skipping Rookie ball -- and joined Boise on June 21. The Washington native debuted in grand fashion at Spokane, slugging his first professional homer in his second at-bat.

Since then, Toglia is 11-for-38 (.289) with a .952 OPS while racking up two homers and eight RBIs. He totaled 17 big flies and 65 RBIs while putting up a .314/.392/.624 slash line in his final season at UCLA.

Toglia said he's adjusted well to the spotlight that comes with being a first-round selection.

"It hasn't been too bad. Once you get thrown into the mix, it doesn't matter," he said. "We're all trying to get to the next level. For me, I look at getting better every day, trying to help the team win and try to help my teammates get better.

"It's been a blast so far. I love the team and the chemistry. Despite the language barrier, we all get along. The coaches are great, too."

Boone went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs, while Schunk and Nic Motley chipped in two hits apiece.

Eris Filpo (2-0) went six innings for the second time time in four starts this season, allowing two runs on five hits with three strikeouts.

Utah Jones and Trent Tingelstad each plated a run for the AquaSox.