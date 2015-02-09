Goats' Tinoco hurls first complete game

Video: Hartford's Tinoco registers fourth strikeout

Tinoco (3-1) went six innings for his third straight win, giving up a double, two singles and a walk while striking out four. He faced the minimum over his final three frames and was rarely in serious trouble of spoiling his scoreless outing.

After walking Jeremy Rivera to open the game, the Venezuela native sat down the next three Sea Dogs. Luke Tendler reached on an infield single in the second but was erased on a double play. Austin Rei doubled to center field leading off the third for Portland's lone extra-base hit, but Tinoco clamped down from there. He got a double play to erase Cole Sturgeon's leadoff single in the fourth, setting down the last eight batters he faced.

The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the sixth, when five consecutive batters reached for the Yard Goats. Ryan Metzler got things going with a line drive single to center and Omar Carrizales followed with a bunt single that moved Metzler to third. Another base hit by Rockies No. 26 prospect Wes Rogers plated Metzler with the go-ahead run.

Shortly after the Yard Goats scored their third run of the inning, the game was halted by rain and called about 45 minutes later. Hartford completed the first undefeated homestand (6-0) in team history to climb over the .500 mark (10-9) for the first time this season.

Ninth-ranked Red Sox prospect Mike Shawaryn (1-2) was credited with his first career complete game for Portland. He was perfect into the fifth and held the Yard Goats to one hit before running into trouble in the sixth.