Patterson powers way to Player of the Week

Three weeks ago, Jordan Patterson was named Pacific Coast League Offensive Player of the Week after hitting .423/.483/.846 with three homers in six games for Albuquerque.

The Rockies' No. 15 prospect needed only four games to top that this week, going 8-for-17 with four homers and nine RBIs in a series at Las Vegas to earn his second weekly award of the season and fourth of his pro career. The bulk of his damage last week was done in back-to-back two-homer games on Thursday and Friday.

The surge has given him a career-high 18 long balls in 85 games this season, one better than the 17 he hit over 125 games in 2015. He leads the Rockies system in homers and ranks second with 65 RBIs.

A fourth-round pick in 2013 out of South Alabama, Patterson made his Major League debut last September and played 10 games for Colorado after a stellar season at Triple-A. He started slow for the Isotopes this year, hitting .218 with eight homers and 31 RBIs through May, but has been on a tear the last six weeks. Patterson batted .330 with four homers and 21 RBIs in June before somehow getting even hotter this month. In 13 July games, the 25-year-old outfielder is hitting .412 with six homers and 13 RBIs.

He referenced a change to his swing as a reason for his breakout.

"Mechanically, there were a few things with my swing where I wasn't feeling myself," he told MiLB.com on Thursday. "I was getting long and kind of spinning, and I wasn't feeling comfortable in the box really. I was swinging at bad pitches and getting in bad counts and being pretty pitchable which, when it's that way, it's never a good feeling.

"Confidence in baseball is the biggest thing," he continued. "If you're not confident in the box, you're no good. That's more than half the battle, just being confident whether you feel good nor not."

