Rockies' De Avila, O's Rios suspended

Willie Rios is 3-13 with a 5.29 ERA in 32 games, including 23 starts, in three Minor League seasons. (Patrick Cavey/MiLB.com)

By Kelsie Heneghan / MiLB.com | March 1, 2019 6:29 PM

NEW YORK -- With Spring Training underway, two prospects will get more time before they can begin their seasons. Rockies left-hander Luis De Avila and Orioles southpaw Willie Rios were suspended Friday for violating the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced that De Avila was banned for 72 games without pay after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance. Rios will sit out 50 games without pay after a second positive test for a drug of abuse.

2019 Minor League suspensions De Avila, who was signed by Colorado on July 2, 2017, made his professional debut last summer. The 17-year-old went 2-2 with a 6.16 ERA, 27 strikeouts and 12 walks over 30 2/3 frames in eight games, including seven starts, in the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League. Rios completed his third pro season last year and went 2-4 with a 5.32 ERA, 30 strikeouts and 27 walks over 44 innings in 12 games, including nine starts, for Class A Short Season Aberdeen. The 2016 16th-round Draft pick has yet to reach full-season ball, compiling a 5.29 ERA over 95 1/3 innings. Nine players have been suspended this year for violating the Minor League drug program.

Kelsie Heneghan is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow her on Twitter @Kelsie_Heneghan. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

