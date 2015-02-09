Isotopes' Rodgers knocks in four runs

The top Rockies prospect knocked in half of Triple-A Albuquerque's runs in a 14-8 loss to the Bees on Sunday at Smith's Ballpark. He produced a season high in RBIs, just one day after homering in both games of a doubleheader.

Video: Rockies' Rodgers drives two-run double

Rodgers gave the Isotopes a 3-1 lead in the third when he knocked a single to center field off starter Parker Bridwell. It was the fourth hit in a two-out rally and plated Peter Mooney and Josh Fuentes. MLB.com's No. 9 overall prospect came through again with runners on in the fifth, doubling to right on the first pitch he saw from right-hander Simon Mathews to score Fuentes and Rockies No. 26 prospect Roberto Ramos.

The two hits were bookended by a groundout in the second and a flyout in the seventh, but Rodgers boosted his batting average to .326 and his OPS to 1.003. The 22-year-old infielder extended his hitting streak to eight games and went 12-for-22 (.545) with 10 runs scored and six RBIs in the five-game series against the Bees.

Gameday box score

Rodgers has shown improvement in his second stint in the Pacific Coast League. Promoted from Double-A Hartford last July, the Florida native compiled a .232/.264/.290 slash line without homering in 69 at-bats. He struck out 16 times and walked just once.

Fuentes, the reigning PCL MVP, fell a homer short of the cycle and drove in two runs, while 14th-ranked Rockies prospect Yonathan Daza doubled twice and scored twice out of the leadoff spot for Albuquerque.

Cesar Puello homered and drove in four runs for the Bees, while eighth-ranked Angels prospect Matt Thaiss went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer and four runs scored.