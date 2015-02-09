Top Headlines

Isotopes' Rodgers knocks in four runs

Top Rockies prospect collects two hits, raises OPS to 1.003

Brendan Rodgers is tied for second in the Pacific Coast League with 24 runs scored in 22 games. (Albuquerque Isotopes)

By Joe Bloss / MiLB.com | April 28, 2019 7:02 PM

Brendan Rodgers probably wouldn't mind spending a few more days in Salt Lake City.

The top Rockies prospect knocked in half of Triple-A Albuquerque's runs in a 14-8 loss to the Bees on Sunday at Smith's Ballpark. He produced a season high in RBIs, just one day after homering in both games of a doubleheader.

Rodgers gave the Isotopes a 3-1 lead in the third when he knocked a single to center field off starter Parker Bridwell. It was the fourth hit in a two-out rally and plated Peter Mooney and Josh Fuentes. MLB.com's No. 9 overall prospect came through again with runners on in the fifth, doubling to right on the first pitch he saw from right-hander Simon Mathews to score Fuentes and Rockies No. 26 prospect Roberto Ramos.

The two hits were bookended by a groundout in the second and a flyout in the seventh, but Rodgers boosted his batting average to .326 and his OPS to 1.003. The 22-year-old infielder extended his hitting streak to eight games and went 12-for-22 (.545) with 10 runs scored and six RBIs in the five-game series against the Bees.

Rodgers has shown improvement in his second stint in the Pacific Coast League. Promoted from Double-A Hartford last July, the Florida native compiled a .232/.264/.290 slash line without homering in 69 at-bats. He struck out 16 times and walked just once.

Fuentes, the reigning PCL MVP, fell a homer short of the cycle and drove in two runs, while 14th-ranked Rockies prospect Yonathan Daza doubled twice and scored twice out of the leadoff spot for Albuquerque.

Cesar Puello homered and drove in four runs for the Bees, while eighth-ranked Angels prospect Matt Thaiss went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer and four runs scored.

Joe Bloss is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @jtbloss. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

