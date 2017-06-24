Daza registers six-hit night for Lancaster

The Rockies prospect collected a career-high six hits, including a triple and two doubles, in the JetHawks' 6-5, 11-inning loss to Rancho Cucamonga. The Maracay, Venezuela, native also drove in two runs and scored twice.

It's hard to come up with one adjective to describe the show that Yonathan Daza put on for Class A Advanced Lancaster on Friday night.

"It was very impressive. He's just an impressive hitter," Lancaster hitting coach Derrick May said. "He's so consistent and seems to put the barrel on the ball an awful lot. He's an aggressive hitter. You want young hitters to be aggressive. There will always be time to dial it back when he gets older. But he's doing a great job right now."

Batting second, the 23-year-old singled to center in the first. He drove in a run with his 17th double of the season to left in the third. He moved into position for a natural cycle with a triple to center in sixth before doubling home Wilson Soriano in the seventh.

Box score

"When I noticed he was going for the cycle, I thought well this may be pretty tough because he doesn't have any home runs yet, but I've seen crazier things," May said. "He still drove the ball in the gap for a double, which was good to see him stay with that even in that situation."

With the game tied, 5-5, in the ninth, Daza looped a fly ball into right for a single. After Rancho Cucamonga took the lead on an RBI single by Dodgers' No. 5 prospect Yusniel Diaz, Daza led off the home half of the 11th by beating out an infield single to short.

"He lives in the gaps and stays on the ball," May said. "He was there when we needed him all night. He does a great job when he's in the lineup and is just a solid player who does a lot of things."

Daza has collected multiple hits in four of his last five contests and leads the team with 29 multi-hit games this year.

Now that Rockies' top prospect Brendan Rodgers has moved on to Double-A Hartford after batting .400 for the JetHawks, Daza leads all active California League players with 89 hits and a .356 batting average. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has produced a .855 OPS with 36 RBIs in 62 games.

"He's a very consistent hitter, he's a .300 hitter," May added. "He's been doing that this whole season. He's driven the ball into the gap all year and has been hitting a lot of doubles and I always tell him that doubles in time will turn into home runs."

Daza also showed off some defensive skills with a sensational catch to rob Luke Raley of a hit in the 11th.

MiLB include

"He plays plus defense," May said. "He's one of those guys who you can depend on out there. You know he's going to make the plays and he's got a great arm. Hopefully, he's got a bright future and people are looking at what he can do to help a team win because he can do a lot of things well."

Diaz led the way for the Quakes with four hits -- including two doubles and a triple -- two RBIs and two runs scored