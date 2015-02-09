Ramos powers up again for Isotopes

The Rockies' No. 27 prospect homered in his third straight game to start his first season at the Triple-A level as Albuquerque defeated Salt Lake, 3-2, on Saturday at Isotopes Park.

It's safe to assume Roberto Ramos is adjusting well to swinging the stick in the Pacific Coast League.

"I still don't believe it," said Ramos, who last year homered in four consecutive games with Class A Advanced Lancaster from May 1-4. "I just go out and compete. I try to let the work I do before the game make a difference."

On Saturday, Ramos connected in the sixth inning, sending a 1-1 pitch from reliever Matt Custred (0-1) over the right-center field fence to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead. He's batting .500 with three homers and six RBIs in three games.

"It's been a nice start," Ramos said. "I'm seeing the ball really well. It's good, with all the work I put in the offseason and this spring.

"With the good start, everybody is comfortable. We're just trying to win ballgames. For me, the goal is to win a championship. I'm going to try to do that no matter where I am."

Ramos' long ball streak actually dates back to last season, when the 24-year-old went yard in his final game for Double-A Hartford. He totaled 32 homers between the California and Eastern leagues to tie for fourth in the Minor Leagues.

"I'm ready to take advantage of whatever opportunities," said Ramos, a 16th-round pick in the 2014 Draft. "Every time on the field, this is the outcome I'm looking for: help the team win. I continue to prepare and work hard. It's all fun and games, especially when we're winning."

Salt Lake jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second when Bo Way singled home Wilfredo Tovar and Dustin Garneau. The Isotopes halved the deficit in the bottom of the frame as Peter Mooney singled in Drew Weeks.

Evan Grills (1-0) earned the win in relief of starter Antonio Senzatela, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one in four scoreless innings.