Sizzling McMahon tallies four hits for 'Topes

The Rockies' No. 5 prospect went 4-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and a walk to continue his dominant introduction to the Pacific Coast League, but Triple-A Albuquerque dropped an 8-5 decision to Fresno on Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park.

In many cases, a player's hot start at a new level is followed by a down period as scouting reports take shape and opposing pitchers adjust. That rule doesn't seem to apply to Ryan McMahon.

McMahon extended his most recent hitting streak to seven games in his first chance, bouncing a single through the right side to plate Rosell Herrera in the top of the first inning. The infielder added another single to center field in the third but was cut down on the basepaths after rounding first base too widely.

After walking in the fifth, McMahon tattooed his sixth Triple-A homer in the seventh, a solo blast to right-center.

McMahon, who played first base on Wednesday but also has seen time at third -- his natural position -- and second this year, has gone hitless in three of 25 games since joining the Isotopes on June 1. The 22-year-old added a single to left in the ninth for the fourth multi-hit performance during his streak and his 14th in the PCL.

"I think I just learned a lot about myself early on this year," McMahon said earlier this month. "I think I'm consistently being the best version of myself. I'm not missing pitches and stuff like that, not trying to get too big and sticking with my approach."

McMahon batted .326/.390/.536 with six homers and 32 RBIs in 49 games with Double-A Hartford to begin the season, conquering a level at which he struggled last year with a .242/.325/.399 slash line, 12 homers and 75 RBIs in 133 games.

"I learned a lot last year -- that's probably the best way to put it -- through all those struggles," he said. "I'm just trying to apply everything I've learned and play the game in a mature way and take what the game gives me."

McMahon is batting .485/.500/.727 during the streak to lift his overall slash line with the Isotopes to .440/.467/.734.

Astros No. 23 prospect Colin Moran added another three-hit night to his hot June for Fresno, going 3-for-3 with a triple and a walk. In 24 games this month, he's batting .330/.385/.681 with nine homers -- one more than his season total entering the month -- and 25 RBIs.