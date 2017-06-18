McMahon puts up another crooked number

Over his last three games, he's 12-for-15 with four homers, two doubles, 13 RBIs and 27 total bases.

Ryan McMahon is working on an 11-game hitting streak, but that barely scratches the surface of what the Rockies' No. 5 prospect is doing in his first month in the Pacific Coast League.

"It's pretty amazing what's happening," McMahon said after his seven RBI performance on Friday. "I'm just enjoying the ride and just trying to keep doing what I've been doing. Definitely feeling good with where I'm at with my approach and what I'm doing in the box."

The 22-year-old continued his assault on the PCL on Saturday, going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs in Triple-A Albuquerque's 8-4 win over Sacramento at Raley Field.

A day after collecting five hits, including a pair of homers, in a 15-14 loss, McMahon knocked the second pitch he saw from Sacramento starter Sam Howard back up the middle for a single. In his next at-bat, the California native hit an RBI double to center.

Since being promoted from Double-A Hartford on June 1, McMahon has posted a .460/.493/.825 slash line with five homers and 19 RBIs. In 15 games with the Isotopes, the 2013 second-round pick has a 1.318 OPS. He's reached base in every PCL game he's played and has recorded multiple hits in nine of his last 11 contests.

"I think I just learned a lot about myself early on this year," McMahon said after his 4-for-4 effort on Thursday. "I think I'm consistently being the best version of myself. I'm not missing pitches and stuff like that, not trying to get too big and sticking with my approach."

Noel Cuevas tripled twice and drove in three runs for the Isotopes, who never trailed after scoring three times in the fifth. Rockies No. 22 prospect Harrison Musgrave (2-1) gave up two runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts over six innings for the win.