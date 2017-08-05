Howard gives up two hits in 'Topes' shutout

Things could not have worked out much better for the Rockies' No. 12 prospect .

"Before the game, we met and I was trying to explain to him how I pitch, but I told him I was going to trust him," Howard said. "He kept reminding me to pound the zone with every pitch. It helped me out."

With wins in three of his last four starts, Howard gave up two hits over six innings as Triple-A Albuquerque posted a 1-0, 10-inning victory over Round Rock at Dell Diamond.

Howard has been in a good rhythm since the Triple-A All-Star break. In nine starts since a mid-June promotion from Double-A Hartford, he's 4-2 with a 3.98 ERA and 46 strikeouts over 52 innings. Against the Express, the 24-year-old left-hander didn't need to be overpowering because he effectively mixed his pitches. He said he has growing confidence in his slider and changeup.

"Pounding the zone with all my pitches," he said, "I can trust the off-speed pitches."

Howard set an offseason goal to begin the year with Albuquerque. He attended big league camp this spring but had a setback when he experienced inflammation in his shoulder. When he was ready to pitch, it was back in the Eastern League.

"It was a bump in the road for me," he said. "I knew what I had to do -- get in and get out and get to Triple-A."

Even his July 9 struggles against Las Vegas didn't go for naught. He said he recovered from that 2 1/3-inning stint in which he surrendered six runs on seven hits and four walks.

"It was a bad start and I learned from it," Howard said. "I just try to remind myself to pitch. It has helped me. Don't let the game speed you up. My game plan mentally is what I'm going to stick with right now. Keep everything simple. Keep the game at my speed."

After combining for eight walks in his previous two starts, the 2014 third-round pick issued one free pass on Friday to go with four strikeouts. That's where Wolters might have had an impact. Howard mentioned the catcher's big league credentials a few times as Wolters has been with Isotopes for a week after spending the first four months with the Rockies.

"I like the way he called the game a lot," Howard said. "He had been in the big leagues. He uses all the zone. It was interesting to me and it helped me a lot."

Wolters did his part with the bat, capping a three-hit night with a two-out RBI triple in the 10th. It made a winner of Matt Flemer (6-6), who gave up two hits and fanned two over three scoreless innings. Austin House pitched a 1-2-3 10th for his third save.