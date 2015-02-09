Rockies to call up Rodgers from Triple-A

The Rockies are expected to call up their top prospect from Triple-A Albuquerque for the opener of a three-game series on Friday in Philadelphia, MLB.com's Thomas Harding reported , citing a "Major League source."

On Saturday, Brendan Rodgers was dusting himself off after getting hit by a pitch on the back of his batting helmet. Now, he's heading to the Major Leagues for the first time.

Video: Isotopes' Rodgers crushes home run

While the team did not announce the move or comment on the MLB.com report, Rockies shortstop Trevor Story suffered what he termed a "bone bruise" in a collision with left fielder Raimel Tapia in the ninth inning of Wednesday's 6-5, 10-inning loss at Boston.

Rodgers was drafted as a shortstop but has spent most of the season at second base with Albuquerque. In fact, he's started only six of 35 games this year at shortstop and three at third base.

Wherever he's been used, MLB.com's No. 10 overall prospect has hit. Rodgers sits fifth in the Pacific Coast League in batting at .356, is tied for second with 34 runs scored, ranks third with 48 hits, seventh with 87 total bases and ninth with a .644 slugging percentage. He had a scare on Saturday when he was nailed by a pitch from Fresno's Austin Voth in the first inning. The 22-year-old missed one game, then went 4-for-5 with a pair of solo homers in Monday's 8-7 loss to the Grizzlies.

Rodgers followed that with two more hits on Tuesday, boosting his May slash line to .442/.489/.721.

"He's getting back to what he is comfortable doing and making the proper adjustments to the type of pitching that he's seeing, the same thing we did in Double-A," Albuquerque hitting coach Tim Doherty said earlier this month. "It's understanding more of the game and what the pitchers are trying to do to him and what he needs to try to do to the pitchers. That's really kind of what's taking place. His approach has become much more disciplined. He's staying in the strike zone a whole lot better. Is there a lot of work that goes on in the cage behind the scenes? Absolutely. But at the same time, it's all the application that takes place during the game."

Drafted third overall in 2015 out of a Florida high school, Rodgers was impressive in his first full Minor League season in 2016, hitting .281 with 19 homers and 73 RBIs in 110 games with Class A Asheville. He broke out the following year with Class A Advanced Lancaster, putting up a .387/.407/.671 slash line with 36 extra-base hits, 47 RBIs and 44 runs scored in 51 games to earn a promotion to Double-A Hartford.