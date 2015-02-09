Rockies' Fernandez suspended 50 games

Vince Fernandez has produced a career .880 OPS over four Minor League seasons. (Kevin Pataky/MiLB.com)

By Sam Dykstra / MiLB.com | June 7, 2019 5:35 PM

Vince Fernandez was on his way to a standout season with Double-A Hartford, but that will be put on hold. The Rockies' No. 24 prospect has been suspended 50 games after testing positive for Amphetamine, the Commissioner's Office announced Friday afternoon. He could potentially return to action on Aug. 1, assuming the Yard Goats play their next 50 games on the schedule. Amphetamine is a banned stimulant under the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. A first violation carries a 50-game suspension,.a second earns a 100-game ban and a third results in a permanent suspension from Major and Minor League Baseball.

Fernandez is hitting .263/.362/.581 over 51 games this season. His 13 homers and 28 extra-base hits are tied for the most in the Eastern League, while his 104 total bases ranks second and his .943 OPS third. His slugging percentage and OPS both career bests, beating out the .532 and .902 he put up in 117 games at Class A Advanced Lancaster last season. 2019 Minor League suspensions The 23-year-old outfielder was a 10th-round pick out of UC Riverside in the 2016 Draft. His arm is considered his best tool, earning a 55 on the 20-80 scouting scale according to MLB.com. He's developed increasing power from the left side, as evidenced by this season's slugging numbers, though he struggles at times to make contact and has a strikeout rate above 30 percent in each of his last two seasons. Fernandez is the 20th Minor Leaguer to be suspended for a drug violation in 2019.

Sam Dykstra is a reporter for MiLB.com. Follow and interact with him on Twitter, @SamDykstraMiLB. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

View Less